White Metal Resources Corp.: Reports 23.0 m of 2.31% Cu, 46.3 g/t Ag Including 4.0 m of 4.74% Cu, 65.1 g/t Ag from Final RC Drilling Results

White Metal Resources Corp. (CVE:WHM) (FRA:CGK1) (OTCMKTS:TNMLF) is pleased report that it has received the final batch of assay results from the remaining 15 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes from its January-February 2021 drilling program (28 drill holes totalling 3,226 m) (Table 1*).The Company previously announced results from 13 drill holes (see Company news releases 23 March 2021 and 8 April 2021). All drill holes from the current program targeted the area of the historical Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit ("Okohongo"). The 95% owned Taranis Copper-Silver Project (the "Project" or "Property"), which includes the historical Okohongo Copper-Silver Deposit, is located in northwestern Namibia and is defined by Exclusive Prospecting Licence ("EPL") 7071, covering about 19,850 hectares.Michael Stares, President & CEO of the Company stated, "We see again that the RC drill holes from Okohongo are confirming the historical results and we look forward to completing a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate and technical report very soon. Strong copper and silver prices have given this project a robust valuation and we look forward to receiving our Property renewal in the coming months. We will be working aggressively to maximise the value of our Namibian copper projects, while maintaining our focus on our flagship property, the Tower Stock Gold Property, located in northwestern Ontario, Canada."The recently completed RC drilling program (OK20-P series holes) on the Property was aimed at twinning, as close as possible and as reflected in Table 2*, many of the RC drill holes that were used to calculate the 2011 historical mineral resource estimate, but did include some newly located holes.There were no significant intersections in drill hole OK20-P013 and drill holes OK20-P09, -010, -015, and -016 did not intersect visible copper mineralization and were therefore not sampled. Intervals shown in Table 2* are not true widths but rather, refer to the RC chip sample intervals that were assayed.Now that the Company has received all the results from the recently completed drilling program it will begin the process of updating the historical mineral resources from the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit to a current National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") mineral resource estimate and technical report.The historical Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit has been outlined by historical and current drilling which shows that it extends for 600+ metres in strike length, 400 metres down-dip, and is open in all directions (see INV Metals news release dated August 3, 2011). The Okohongo, situated within the Kaoko Belt of northwest Namibia about 700 km northwest of Windhoek, is hosted by metasedimentary stratigraphy and is considered to be analogous with the stratiform sediment-hosted Central African Copperbelt deposits of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This deposit contains historical Inferred Mineral Resources of 10.2 million tonnes grading 1.12% Cu and 17.75 g/t Ag, using a 0.3% Cu cut-off (Table 3*; INV Metals Inc. NI 43-101 Technical Report, Effective Date March 31, 2011).The Company is treating the tonnages and grades reported in Table 3* as historical mineral resources. The Inferred mineral resource estimate reported in Table 3* for the Okohongo Copper-Silver Deposit was prepared by qualified authors in 2011, conforming to CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as outlined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects at the time of disclosure. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Investors are cautioned that the historical estimates do not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the Property. The Company has not undertaken any independent investigation of the historical estimates or other information contained in this news release nor has it independently analyzed the results of the previous exploration work in order to verify the accuracy of the information. The Company believes that this historical estimate and other information contained in this news release are relevant to continuing exploration on the Property.Sample AnalysisRC chip samples were sent to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") preparation lab in Windhoek, Namibia and once prepared were sent to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario, Canada for analyses. The samples were first analysed with 4-Acid "Near Total" Digestion (1F2) with ICP-OES finish for Ag, Cu and a suite of 33 other elements. Subsequently, samples with Ag greater than 100 ppm (above Ag upper detection limit) were analysed with Fire Assay Gravimetric (8-Ag) and Cu greater than 10,000 ppm (above Cu upper detection limit) were analysed with sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES finish (8-Peroxide ICP). A Quality Control/Quality Assurance ("QA/QC") program consisting of the regular insertion of Certified Reference Material copper-silver standards and blanks into the sample stream by the Company was in place as was the industry standard internal QA/QC practices used by Actlabs.Qualified PersonTechnical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the NI 43-101.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3S3Y73L6





About White Metal Resources Corp:



White Metal Resources Corp. (CVE:WHM) (FRA:CGK1) is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com.





Source:

White Metal Resources Corp.





Contact:

Michael Stares President and CEO White Metal Resources Corp. Phone: +1 (807) 358-2420 Nancy Massicotte Investor Relations IR Pro Communications Inc. Phone: +1 (604) 507-3377 TF: +1 (866) 503-3377 nancy@irprocommunications.com

