Sienna Engages Arctic Drilling AS of Norway for Bleka Gold Project Drilling

Vancouver, May 19, 2021 - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Arctic Drilling AS of Norway to drill the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. Drilling is expected to commence shortly.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna, states, "We are extremely pleased to have such experienced drillers as Arctic for this maiden drill program in Norway. We have worked with Arctic in the past and they are some of the best drill crews we have used in 20 plus years of drilling. They have extensive knowledge of Norway, and we are fortunate to be able to secure them for this exciting drill program. Gold prices have started to break out in May and we are very optimistic about this drill program that is expected to commence shortly."





About Sienna Resources Inc.

Sienna Resources is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna is partnered with a New York Stock Exchange-listed mining company on two separate projects in Scandinavia, including the past-producing Bleka and Vekselmyr orogenic gold projects in southern Norway, which are both greenstone-hosted gold systems, and the Kuusamo platinum group elements (PGE) project in Finland directly bordering the LK Project being advanced by Palladium One Mining Inc. In North America, Sienna's projects include the Marathon North platinum-palladium property in Northern Ontario, directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon deposit. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nev., home to the only lithium brine basin in production in North America, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

