OTC Markets Group Welcomes Vangold Mining Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Vangold Mining Corp. (TSX-V: VGLD) (OTCQX: VGLDF), an exploration and development company engaged in reactivitating past producing silver and gold mines in Mexico, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Vangold Mining Corp..upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Vangold Mining Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "VGLDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the Pink market marks another in a series of important milestones for the Company. This approval will provide increased access to US institutional and retail investors looking to invest in the Company and provide them with the opportunity to share in VanGold's growth," said Lisa Dea VanGold's CFO.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Vangold Mining Corp.

VanGold Mining is an exploration and development company engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company's El Pinguico project is a significant past producer of both silver and gold located just 7 kilometers south of the city. The Company is now focused on the refurbishment of the El Cubo mill, and swift commencement of production from the El Cubo and El Pinguico Combined Operation, as well as delineating additional silver and gold resources through underground and surface drilling on its projects located in this 480-year-old mining camp.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

+1 (212) 896-4428

media@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-vangold-mining-corp-to-otcqx-301294552.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.