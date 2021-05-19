Sokoman Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (the "Company" or "Sokoman") today announced that at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 18th, the Company received shareholder approval for Mr. Eric Sprott to become a greater than 20% shareholder of Sokoman.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects Moosehead, Crippleback Lake and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corp.) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the recently acquired district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, which is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland. Sokoman controls one of the largest land holdings in Newfoundland with over 50,000 hectares (250 km2) of highly prospective ground in Canada's newest and rapidly emerging gold districts. The Company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support of the Moosehead Project through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

