Green River Gold Corp. Announces Preparation for Prospecting and a Soil Geochemical Survey on its Kymar Silver Property Hosting Polymetallic Veins (AG-PB-ZN+/-AU) in Southeast British Columbia

Edmonton, May 19, 2021 - Green River Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Green River") (CNSX:CCR.CN) is pleased to announce that preparations are underway to commence field operations at the Kymar Silver Property (the "Property") located in the Golden Mining Division in southeastern British Columbia, approximately 28 km west of Invermere. The Property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,214.32 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.



Regionally, the area is underlain by Proterozoic clastic sedimentary rocks of the Purcell and Windermere supergroups and by Lower Paleozoic strata of the Beaverfoot and Mount Forster formations (Geoscience Map 1995-1).

The Kymar Property is host to polymetallic veins (Ag-Pb-Zn+/-Au) within a dilatant zone along a normal fault, which strikes southeast and dips 80 degrees west (BC Minfile 082KSE055).

The work program designed for the 2021 exploration season on the Kymar Project is grassroots, boots on the ground exploration. The program includes compilation of historical data, geochemical surveying, prospecting, limited backpack diamond drilling, and a UAV-DEM geophysical survey. The main target area is in the vicinity of the M.T. Fraction adit, where historical records indicate the production of 254.6 kilograms of silver, 1,655 kg of copper and 39 kg of lead. The goal of the 2021 work program is to identify known and potential new targets on the Property, confirm historical records, and proceed with further evaluations.

Perry Little, President and CEO of Green River comments, "The Company's management team and advisors believe that the work program designed for the 2021 season on the Kymar Silver Project is well designed to confirm the historical results encountered on the Property and identify targets for future evaluation while adding value to our land package."

The technical data in this new release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Kocsis, P.Geo. (a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. acquires and develops placer mining claims and mineral claims. The Company controls a 100% interest in the flagship Fontaine Gold Project. The 8,900-hectare Fontaine Gold Project is situated 12 kilometers southwest of Barkerville. The property includes both placer and hard-rock tenures. The properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Company controls a 100% interest in the 1,214-hectare Kymar Silver Project, located 28 kilometers West of Invermere, British Columbia.

The Company controls a 100% interest in placer mining projects on the Little Swift River, Sovereign Creek, Willow River, and Swift River. The Company rents placer claims to placer gold miners for cash rent, in lieu of a royalty.

Green River Gold Corp. also distributes equipment and supplies for the placer mining industry and is a Limited Partner in the Green River Gold Trading Limited Partnership, which purchases raw placer gold from miners. Those operations and mining projects are based out of a 6,000 square foot office, retail, and manufacturing facility in the heart of the Cariboo Mining District in Quesnel, British Columbia.

