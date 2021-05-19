Gratomic Appoints New Director

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRA:CB82) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruno Baillavoine to the Company's Board as an Independent Director.

The Company is pleased to welcome Bruno to its Board of Directors and expects his appointment to be a positive addition due to his extensive experience in the financial sector. Bruno currently works with Pericles Group out of the UK in several key positions. He is an Independent Director for Cel-Sci, a leading cancer treatment research center. Bruno is also a shareholder and ex-chairman with CleanBay Inc, a company responsible for the development process from project to long-term operation of electricity, nutrient recovery and production of fertilizer plants in the US. Baillavoine is an Entrepreneurial Manager, Strategist, Innovator and Business builder, with a record of creating substantial sustained growth and strong profitability in a broad range of businesses. He is an experienced CEO, Chairman, and Independent Director with successful experience ranging from small companies to large multinationals.

"We look forward to benefiting from Bruno's extensive knowledge and experience. He has a wide breadth of knowledge in finance and business, and we believe he is an exceptional addition to the Board," stated Arno Brand, CEO & President.

About Gratomic

Gratomic?is focused on?introducing an exceptional anode material?to?the?global?Electric?Vehicle?and Energy Storage supply chains.?The Company?aims to achieve full operational capabilities in 2021, with further plans to take its Aukam Graphite Project fully solar by 2022.? Large quantities of its naturally high-quality graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets.

The Company's recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced the developments on its graphite finalization phase for?the?micronization,?spheronization, and the patented ALD coating?of its Aukam vein?graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. Forge Nano is?a?global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer?Deposition.

GRAT has two outstanding off-take purchase agreements with TODAQ and Phu Sumika with contract fulfillment slated to begin in 2021.??Gratomic?plans to deliver mine-to-market traceability through its partnership with deeptech company TODAQ by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship?Aukam?Graphite Project.

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or 416 561-4095

