Rockland Resources Board and Advisory Appointments

VANCOUVER, May 19, 2021 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce the following Board and Advisory Board appointments as the Company prepares for its maiden drilling campaign at the Cole Gold Mines project in Red Lake, Ontario.

Board Appointment:

Dr. Richard Sutcliffe has joined Rockland's Board of Directors and has also accepted the role of President effective immediately. Richard is replacing Mike England as President with Mike staying on as CEO and a Director.

"We are grateful to have such an established and experienced team join us at Rockland and look forward to building a strong Company together in 2021." stated Mike England, CEO of Rockland Resources Ltd.

Dr. Richard Sutcliffe is a Professional Geologist with over 35 years of experience in geological surveys, mineral exploration and mining projects, including executive management and director positions with publicly traded mineral exploration and mining companies. His recent focus is mineral exploration project generation through privately-owned Pavey Ark Minerals Inc. and management of an exploration portfolio for US-based Wabassi Resources ULC.

Richard Sutcliffe has had management and directorship roles in advancing several precious and base metal properties into production including Lac des Iles Palladium Mine (North American Palladium Ltd.), Island Gold Mine (Patricia Mining Corp.), Shakespeare Nickel Mine (URSA Major Minerals Inc.) and Sugar Zone Mine (Harte Gold Corp.). He has had significant involvement in mineral deposit discoveries, numerous resource and reserve estimates for gold, PGM and base metal projects, as well as preliminary economic analyses, feasibility studies, and permitting. His experience spans a wide range of geological environments from precious metals and base metals to energy, with particular expertise in gold deposits and nickel-copper-PGM deposits. He is currently a Senior Geological Advisor to P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

Advisory Board Appointments:

Mr. Robert Weicker

Mr. Weicker is a professional geologist with more than thirty years of experience in all aspects of the minerals exploration and mining industry. Mr. Weicker has worked for both major (Asarco, Noranda, Lac Minerals) and junior mining companies and has his own independent consulting company specializing in exploration, management and administrative roles. His experience includes development and production of the largest gold mine in Canada, development and production of an open pit zinc operation, development of an underground gold mine, and numerous exploration projects for precious, base, and industrial metals. He has authored or co-authored prefeasibility studies, feasibility studies, assessment reports, valuation studies, 43-101 reports (both domestically and internationally) and technical reports and reviews for the TSX-Venture and AIM exchanges.

Lindsay Bottomer

Lindsay has over 45 years of experience in international exploration and development, most recently focused on epithermal gold and porphyry copper-gold exploration in the American Cordillera and Central Asia. Lindsay has been a former officer or director of more than 20 public companies, including Entree Resources and Richfield Ventures. While with Entree he was closely involved in the discovery and definition drilling of both the Hugo North Extended and Heruga Cu-Au porphyry systems in the Oyu Tolgoi camp of Mongolia, and acquisition of the Ann Mason Cu porphyry deposit in Nevada. He was a founding director of Richfield Ventures which acquired and developed the Blackwater gold deposit in BC prior to its sale to New Gold for approx. $500 million.

Garry Clark

Garry Clark is the Executive Director of the Ontario Prospectors Association (OPA). He has been a Director, Vice President or President of OPA since its formation in the early 1990s. Garry currently serves on the Minister of Mines Mining Act Advisory Committee (Ontario) and the Ontario Geological Survey Advisory Board. He graduated with an HBSc (Geology) from Lakehead University, Thunder Bay. Mr. Clark brings to the company extensive experience in managing large scale exploration and development programs internationally including Asia and North America. In addition to over 30 years of consulting experience, he had held geological positions with a number of mining companies and has served as a director of other TSX Venture Exchange listed companies including his current position with Challenger Deep Resources Corp., Scientific Metals Corp., and Elissa Resources Ltd.

Jay Sujir

Jay has been a mining and securities lawyer in Vancouver for over 30 years. He is currently a partner at the firm Farris LLP and is a director of several publicly traded natural resource companies.

Rockland also announces the resignation of James Place from its Board of Directors. The Company wishes James well in his ongoing and future ventures.

The Company further announces it has set 500,000 options to directors and consultants of the Company at $0.27 for a period of 2 years in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the properties. In addition to the Cole Gold Property, Rockland is exploring the Summit Old Timer Property that consists of three (3) mineral claims covering an area of 1,915 hectares located approximately 17 km southeast of the City of Nelson, within the Nelson Mining Division, British Columbia.

