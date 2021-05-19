Defiance Silver Announces Brokered Private Placement for up to C$7.2 Million

Vancouver, May 19, 2021 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) ("Defiance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the "Lead Agent") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents") in connection with a best efforts, private placement of up to 8,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.90 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of up to C$7,200,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$1.35 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

The Agents will have an option, exercisable in full or in part up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to sell up to an additional 3,500,000 Units at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to C$3,150,000 (the "Agents' Option").

The Units will be offered by way of the "accredited investor" and "minimum amount investment" exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in all the provinces of Canada. The Units may also be sold in offshore jurisdictions and in the United States to Qualified Institutional Buyers as defined in Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and to Accredited Investors as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the U.S. Securities Act, by way of a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration of the Company's projects and for general working capital purposes. The Offering is scheduled to close on or around June 9, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Unit Shares and Warrant Shares will have a hold period of four months and one day from Closing.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Chris Wright"

Chairman of the Board

For more information, please contact: Investor Relations at +1 (604) 343-4677 or via email at info@defiancesilver.com.

www.defiancesilver.com

Suite 2900-550 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 0A3

Canada

Tel: +1 (604) 343-4677 Email: info@defiancesilver.com

