Fancamp Executes Loan Agreement with ScoZinc

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) today announced that pursuant to the plan of arrangement between Fancamp and ScoZinc Mining Ltd. ("ScoZinc"), Fancamp and ScoZinc have executed a secured loan agreement of up to C$250,000, subject to regulatory approval, required to implement the business combination (the "Transaction") associated with the delayed closing date.

The Fancamp loan is secured by all present and after acquired personal property of ScoZinc and its terms include a 12-month loan of up to C$250,000, bearing an interest charge of five percent per annum. An initial amount of C$150,000 will be provided to ScoZinc within five days of this news release. An additional C$100,000 may be provided to ScoZinc on the basis of an expenditure justification.

Fancamp and ScoZinc have also agreed to amend the Arrangement Agreement to extend the outside date by which the Transaction must close to July 2, 2021, and have scheduled the closing for that date.

About the ScoZinc Transaction

The combination of Fancamp and ScoZinc takes two significantly undervalued companies and creates a larger, stronger entity. Fancamp shareholders will emerge from this Transaction with a greatly enhanced opportunity to create value as the combined entity will have a strong cash position, a significant portfolio of projects, greater opportunities for profitable growth, and be better positioned to attract new investments that would not be available at its current size.

On April 20, 2021, ScoZinc received a final order from the British Columbia Supreme Court approving the plan of arrangement with Fancamp.

Advisors

Lavery, de Billy, L.L.P. and Goodmans LLP are serving as legal advisor to Fancamp. Kingsdale Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder and communications advisor to Fancamp. Koffman Kalef LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Special Committee.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of advancing mineral properties through exploration and development. The Corporation owns numerous mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, including gold, rare earth metals, strategic and base metals, zinc, chromium, titanium and more. Fancamp is also building on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials, notable being the development of its Titanium technology strategy. It has recently announced the acquisition of ScoZinc, a Canadian exploration and mining corporation that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia, as well as several prospective exploration licenses in surrounding regions. The Corporation is managed by a new and focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe both companies' future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that both companies or their respective management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "foresees" or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on multiple factors, assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Fancamp, Fancamp provides no assurance that actual results will meet the management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially or simply fail to materialize from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Corporation's annual general meeting, objectives, goals or future plans, statements, potential mineralization, exploration and development results, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations, estimates of market conditions, future financial results or financing opportunities. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Fancamp's expectations include, among others, political, economic, environmental and permitting risks, mining operational and development risks, litigation risks, regulatory restrictions, environmental and permitting restrictions and liabilities, the inability of Fancamp to raise capital or secure necessary financing in the future, as well as factors discussed in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in Fancamp's management's discussion and analysis of Fancamp's financial statements for the period ended January 31, 2021. Although Fancamp has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005541/en/

Contact

Rajesh Sharma, Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 434 8829

info@fancamp.ca

Debra Chapman, Chief Financial Officer

+1 (604) 434 8829

info@fancamp.ca

Media Contact

Hyunjoo Kim

Director, Communication, Marketing & Digital Strategy

Kingsdale Advisors

Phone: 416-867-2357

Cell: 416-899-6463

Email: hkim@kingsdaleadvisors.com