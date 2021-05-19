Stellar AfricaGold Update Report to May 15th 2021

Vancouver, May 19, 2021 - J. François Lalonde, President and CEO of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. , (TSXV:SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities in Morocco and Mali to May 15th 2021.

"I am pleased with our progress since the completion of Stellar's recent round of financing" commented Stellar President J. Francois Lalonde. "As detailed below, much progress has been made towards initiating an aggressive phase 1 drill program at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, towards finalizing Stellar's option to acquire the Imiter Nord Silver Project and towards completing Stellar's permit application process for the Namarana Gold Project in Mali. This is the first of many update reports which I will issue in the coming months which will be in addition to project and event specific news releases which will be made as acquisition and exploration events occur."

Tichka Est Gold Project, Morocco

Stellar continued to evaluate trenching results from its Tichka Est Gold Project to determine more accurately the drill pad locations in Zone A and B for the forthcoming Phase 1 drill program. Design and construction of access road is challenging as it must traverse over six kilometers up steep mountain terrain along the valley contours, maximize site access for both Phase 1 drilling program and future programs, all while minimizing the overall construction and maintenance cost. (See Figure 1 below) Interested local contractors with good experience of these conditions were short listed and have been invited to make a site visit within the forthcoming week. Formal bids for the road and drill pad construction on an expedited basis are being requested and are expected to be tendered prior to the end of May. Management anticipates that the contractor will be selected and the construction contract issued shortly thereafter. Concurrently, bids for the drill program are also being sought. Details of the proposed Phase 1 drill program will be announced in the near future.

Imiter Nord Silver Project, Morocco

Stellar's due diligence evaluation reconnaissance mission on its pending acquisition of the Imiter Nord Silver Project in Morocco was completed successfully on May 11th, 2021. Imiter Nord is contiguous to Managem's Imiter Silver Mine, and the results of this reconnaissance mission are an essential component of management's evaluation of the exploration potential of Imiter Nord and will better inform management's final decision regarding the option agreement which is still in its due diligence period. The samples collected during the reconnaissance mission were sent to the African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (AfriLab) in Marrakech for analysis. As soon as the assay results are received and evaluated, and management makes a final decision regarding the Imiter Nord option agreement shareholders will be notified. It is anticipated that this could occur as early as mid-June.

Namarana Gold Project, Mali

On April 27, 2021 Stellar AfricaGold Inc. announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Stellar Pacific Mali SARL had been awarded a 52 square-kilometre gold "Autorisation d'Exploration" (authorization to prospect) in southwest Mali. The authorization to prospect gives Stellar the exclusive right to conduct an exploration 'look-see' program within the permit area and, subject to the results of that program, to thereafter apply for a full exploration permit. A reconnaissance evaluation program was developed based on observations made by Stellar's Malian technical crew during a recent field visit and on a review of Stellar's prior early-stage prospecting results over this same exploration area. This program will assist management's decision to complete Stellar's application for the full exploration permit on its newly defined 52 square kilometers area. The budget for this program has been approved, necessary funds advanced and the program is expected to begin May 19, 2021.

For the benefit of its shareholders, Stellar will keep providing progress update report on a regular basis.

