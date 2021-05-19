Battery Mineral Resources Commences Drilling at Mapes-Johnson Historic Cobalt-silver Producer at Elk Lake

Vancouver, May 19, 2021 - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") completed the design and commenced a diamond drill exploration program at the historic cobalt-silver producing Mapes-Johnston ("Mapes") target on its 100% owned Elk Lake property. Drilling commenced mid-May and is expected to conclude in early June.

Highlights

The Mapes target, on the Company's Elk Lake property, is a highly prospective exploration target because of historic production of cobalt and silver and recent successful surface sampling (Figures 1 and 3). A total of up to 11 diamond core exploration holes aggregating 1,550 meters are proposed. The purpose of the holes is to test possible extensions of the cobalt-silver mineralization at depth and along strike within and beyond the historic underground workings (Figure 2). An initial tier of 6 holes directly below the surface workings is designed to identify the mineralized structure(s) and would be followed by deeper cuts of the zone and test for possible extensions along strike.

Battery CEO Martin Kostuik states; "Continuing the progression of our 2020 exploration program throughout our extensive land claims package within the Ontario Cobalt Embayment, we are encouraged by the successful 2020 rock sampling results at Mapes and are looking forward to furthering this success with this initial drill test of the highly prospective Mapes target. The Cobalt Embayment hosts over 70 cobalt-silver deposits that collectively produced 525 million ounces of silver and 50 million pounds of cobalt from high grade cobalt-silver-nickel veins in the Cobalt, Gowganda and Elk Lake Mining Camps."

Background

The Elk Lake property is situated in Barber, Farr, James, Mickle, Smyth, Truax, Tudhope and Willet townships in Northeastern Ontario, approximately 135 kilometres ("km") north-northeast of Sudbury and 55 km northwest of Temiskaming Shores. The 1,221 claims of the Elk Lake property are centred on the town of Elk Lake covering 20,902 hectares (209 square kilometres) in a contiguous block.

Mining in the Elk Lake area started in 1906 following the discovery of native silver which gave rise to Elk Lake as a mining camp. Mining peaked between 1907 - 1913 at which time there were about thirty active mines in the area. Total reported production from the Elk Lake camp amounts to about 110,000 ounces ("oz") of silver and 3,155 pound ("lbs") of cobalt including 1,000 oz silver and 870 lbs of cobalt from the Mapes property.

The Mapes property consists of extensive surface workings and large muck piles that contained abundant cobalt bearing mineralized vein material with cobalt bloom (Photo 1). Mine records indicate the shaft extends to a depth of 84 meters ("m") with 320m of underground level development. A total of 70m of raises and minor stoping were also developed.

In 2020, Battery's geological work included prospecting, geological mapping and rock sampling on the Elk Lake property. Additional focus was on ground- truthing and investigating Mapes historic workings and mineral occurrences. The objective was to assess potential for significant cobalt-silver mineralization and to plan a follow-up diamond drilling exploration program. Strongly mineralized calcite-quartz veins from the Mapes mine production area returned high grade cobalt values of 5.1 percent ("%"), 2.4% and 1.9% cobalt with accompanying high to anomalous silver assays of 31 grams per tonne ("g/t"), 97 g/t, and 631 g/t silver.

The Elk Lake block geology is dominated by Nipissing diabase sills and dykes (Figure 3). The sills are intruded into Proterozoic Huronian Cobalt Group metasedimentary rocks and near the Archean unconformity, here represented by granitic rocks. Mineralized veins generally occur in the stratigraphically lower part of the diabase, but also occur in the Huronian metasedimentary rocks or at the contact with the Archean basement rocks. The area is best known for high grade silver ("Ag"), with accessory cobalt ("Co") and nickel arsenides ("Ni-As"). Mineralized silver-cobalt veins are strongly focused within well-developed structures. Narrow high-grade Cu-Fe-Ag-Co-(+/-Au) rich calcite-quartz veins and Co-Ni-As rich calcitic veins occur parallel to dominant faulting, fracturing or jointing.





Photo 1: Top-Track on muck pile; Bottom-Calcite veining; Right- Open cut/shaft



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/84548_5574d918244f5b7e_002full.jpg





Figure 1: General location plan of Elk Lake project area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/84548_5574d918244f5b7e_003full.jpg





Figure 2: Plan view of proposed drill holes with LiDAR topography with historic surface workings



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/84548_5574d918244f5b7e_004full.jpg





Figure 3: Elk Lake property geology map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/84548_5574d918244f5b7e_005full.jpg

Quality Control

Sample preparation, analysis and security procedures applied on the BMR exploration projects is aligned with industry best practice. BMR has implemented protocols and procedures to ensure high quality collection and management of samples resulting in reliable exploration assay data. BMR has implemented formal analytical quality control monitoring for all sampling and drilling programs by inserting blanks and certified reference materials into every sample sequence dispatched.

Sample preparation is performed by ALS Minerals Laboratories (ALS) in Sudbury, Ontario and sample analyses by ALS in North Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS analytical facilities are commercial laboratories and are independent from BMR. All BMR samples are collected and packaged by BMR staff and delivered upon receipt at the ALS Laboratory in Sudbury. Samples are logged in a sophisticated laboratory information management system (LIMS) for sample tracking, scheduling, quality control, and electronic reporting. Samples are dried prior to crushing. The samples are crushed to 70% < -2 millimeters and a riffle split of 250 grams is then pulverized to 85% of the material achieving a size of <75 microns. These prepared samples are then shipped to the ALS Laboratory in North Vancouver for analyses by the following methods:

ME-MS61: A high precision, multi-acid digest including Hydrofluoric, Nitric, Perchloric and Hydrochloric acids. Analysed by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry ("ICP") that produces results for 48 elements.

ME-OG62: Aqua-Regia digest: Analysed by ICP-AES (Atomic Emission Spectrometry) or sometimes called optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) for high levels of Co, Cu, Ni and Ag.

Ag-GRA21: Silver by fire assay and gravimetric finish; 30-gram charge. Weight. Used when samples contain > 1500 g/t silver.

Au-AA25: Gold was analysed by a 30-gram fire assay method, followed by AAS (atomic absorption spectroscopy).

Certified international standards are inserted into sample batches by ALS. Blanks and duplicates are inserted within each analytical run. The blank is inserted at the beginning, internationally certified standards are inserted at random intervals, and duplicates are analysed at the end of the batch.

Qualified Persons

P. J. Doyle, FAusIMM (#208850), Battery Mineral Resources Corp. - Vice President Exploration - Canada, supervised the preparation of and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release pertaining to the Canada Exploration Program. Information about data verification procedures used to support scientific and technical information on the Company's Canadian properties presented herein, as well as with respect to the results of, processing and interpretation of exploration data.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery is a multi-commodity resource company. Battery is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (cobalt, lithium, graphite, nickel & copper), in North America and South Korea. Battery is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp, Canada, with various high-grade primary cobalt silver-nickel-copper targets located in the Cobalt Belt of Ontario and Quebec. In addition, Battery owns approximately 89% of ESI Energy Services, Inc., a pipeline equipment rental and sales company with operations in Leduc, Alberta and Phoenix, Arizona. Finally, Battery is currently finalizing a concurrent financing and acquisition to acquire the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a recently producing copper-gold mine located in the Coquimbo region of Chile.

