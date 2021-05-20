Consolidated Woodjam Copper Commences Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market

VANCOUVER, MAY 20, 2021 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. ("Consolidated Woodjam" or the "Company") (TSXV:WCC) (OTC:CWMCF) is pleased to announce that, effective today, May 20, 2021, the Company's common shares have been approved to commence trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "CWMCF". The Company's Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WCC".

"Obtaining a listing for our common shares in the United States is an important and timely milestone for the Company," said Bill Morton, President and CEO of Consolidated Woodjam. "Listing on the OTCQB affords us greater visibility within the investment community, which should enhance our liquidity and increase our access to institutional and retail investors.

The Company also reports that it is in the process of completing its application for DTC eligibility through the Depository Trust Company "(DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies.

The OTCQB is a leading market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. Recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market, the OTCQB market will provide investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with an alternative access to Consolidated Woodjam's shares though regulated U.S. broker-dealers.

Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information on Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CWMCF/quote.

J.W. (Bill) Morton P.Geo, within the context of the requirements of NI-43-101, is the qualified person who takes responsibility for this news release.

David Douglas, CA, CFO

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

About Woodjam Copper

Woodjam Copper owns a 100% interest in the 64,000-hectare Woodjam Copper Gold porphyry project located in south central British Columbia approximately 50km east of the community of Williams Lake in a low elevation flat to undulating landscape. Well accessed by logging roads and in close proximity to hydro power.

For more information on Woodjam please visit the Company's website at: http://www.woodjamcopper.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, OTC Markets connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services, enabling investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com. OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "budget", "schedule", "may", "will", "could", "might", "should" or variations of such words or similar words or expressions. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.