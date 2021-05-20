Trigon Announces High Grade Copper Results From Drilling At Silver Hill, Morocco

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 - Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces assay results from holes S16 through S21. The holes complete the westernmost fences drilled to test the geometry and extent of the mineralization at the Silver Hill project ("Silver Hill" or the "Project") in Morocco. The results comprise the second and third of four fences drilled at the Project.

Each of the holes demonstrated strong copper and silver mineralization. The most significant of the results was hole S20 showing 31 metres of 0.74% copper and 23 g/t silver with higher grade intervals. The hole is drilled at the western extent of the drilling of this campaign and suggests that mineralization remains strong.

Highlights

Hole S16: 10 metres @ 0.98% copper and 20 g/t silver

Hole S17: 3 metre @ 1.41% copper

Hole S20: 31 metre @ 0.74% copper and 23 g/t silver including: 8 metre @ 1.35% copper and; 6 metre @ 1.23% copper and 75 g/t silver



See Figure 1 below for detailed assay results from holes S16 -- S21

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon Metals, said, "Silver Hill continues to meet our highest expectations. The strength of these intercepts are particularly striking since they come at the western extent of our drilling. This firmly shows that the deposit remains open in all directions."

Diagram 1: Two-Dimensional Cross Section of Fence 2 Drilling and Location Map

Diagram 2: Two-Dimensional Cross Section of Fence 3 Drilling and Location Map

Drill core was analyzed by AfriLab, an independent SGS accredited laboratory in Marrakech. Trigon has completed the drilling of an additional fence, the results of which will be reported in the coming weeks. The Company is pleased with its progress, as geologists are attaining a more comprehensive understanding of the nature and size of the mineralization at the Project.

Figure 1: Continuous Sample Data from Fence 2 and Fence 3

Drill N° From To Ref Cu (%) Ag (g/t) S16 24 25 121013 0.25 4 25 26 121014 1.7 4 26 27 121015 2.16 8 27 28 121016 0.69 4 28 29 121017 0.51 12 29 30 121018 0.51 32 30 31 121019 0.24 16 31 32 121020 0.37 16 32 33 121021 0.71 52 33 34 121023 1.22 24 34 35 121024 1.67 32 35 36 121025 0.35 12 36 37 121026 0.43 1 37 38 121027 0.19 1 38 39 121028 0.04 1 S17 39 40 121029 0.48 1 40 41 121030 3.52 1 41 42 121031 0.24 1 S18 57 58 121032 0.01 1 58 59 121034 0.01 1 59 60 121035 0.01 1 S19 7 8 121036 0.03 1 8 9 121037 0.22 1 9 10 121038 0.6 1 10 11 121039 0.5 1 11 12 121040 0.03 4 S20 7 8 121041 0.31 4 8 9 121042 0.3 4 9 10 121043 0.16 1 10 11 121045 0.21 1 11 12 121046 0.35 1 12 13 121047 0.82 1 13 14 121048 0.8 4 14 15 121049 0.51 4 15 16 121050 2.83 17 16 17 121051 2.84 34 17 18 121052 0.86 9 18 19 121053 1.35 4 19 20 121054 0.79 1 20 21 121056 0.44 1 21 22 121057 0.25 1 22 23 121058 0.46 1 23 24 121059 0.58 30 24 25 121060 0.22 1 25 26 121061 0.09 4 26 27 121062 0.05 4 27 28 121063 0.51 34 28 29 121064 0.25 9 29 30 121065 0.65 38 30 31 121067 0.38 13 31 32 121068 0.63 38 32 33 121069 0.51 43 33 34 121070 4.58 242 34 35 121071 0.66 77 35 36 121072 0.21 4 36 37 121073 0.08 4 37 38 121074 0.18 4 38 39 121075 0.14 9 39 40 121076 0.04 4 40 41 121078 0.11 4 41 42 121079 0.05 4 42 43 121080 1.31 68 43 44 121081 0.2 9 44 45 121082 0.01 4 S21 45 46 121083 0.01 4 46 47 121084 0.01 4 47 48 121085 0.01 4

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Mu?ller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Morocco and Namibia. The Company recently finalized the acquisition of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project in Morocco. Namibia is one of the world's most prospective copper regions, where Trigon has substantial assets in place. The Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine.

