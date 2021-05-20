Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. Starts Spring Programs at Lost Dog, West Timmins

Toronto, May 20, 2021 - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has begun the follow-up programs on the Lost Dog property in Denton Township west of Timmins, Ontario. The Company will expand the soil sampling to extend the identified anomalous trends and will also carry out mechanical excavation and trenching to determine what may be causing the anomalous values. These programs will help the Company further generate and define drill targets for drilling in the summer of 2021. The crew arrived on site on May 19, 2021.

Results from the November 2020 soil sample program identified five clusters of anomalous values on the property. Anomalous values in gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc provided excellent targets for follow up work. Of the 350 samples collected and submitted for analysis, just over one third assayed at or above the minimum detection limit for gold (0.005 ppm). The samples also returned a single sample assay result of 13g/t (ppm) silver, and another sample that returned 416 ppm copper (CSH PR, February 09, 2021).

The results are significant as they are coincidental with previously identified Magnetic and recently reprocessed IP survey results. The initial soil sample survey was carried out in an effort to gauge effectiveness of these surveys in finding mineralization on the property. Less than 20% of the property was covered by the soil survey, leaving a considerable portion of the property remaining to be sampled.

The contents of this press release have been reviewed by Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo, Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

