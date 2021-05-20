Bayhorse Silver Extends Silver Zone to South, Uncovers Significant Stockpile of Mined Rock in Upper Historical Stopes

Vancouver, May 20, 2021 - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") is pleased to report pleasing exploration results from preliminary drilling and sampling at the Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

Extension of the main silver zone to the south has been accomplished from a new drift with a drill station located on the south side of the main haulage way, This development drift, 3 x 3 x 12 meters has been completed to date in well mineralized rhyolite host rock throughout the entire length of the new drift. The new zone is open to the south, as well as along strike to the east and west.

Each 3 m x 3 m x 2 m blast round creates 70 tons of mineralized muck for sorting and processing. Samples were taken along the face of each blast round and from the corresponding muck. All samples have been submitted for assay, with results pending.

Drill Hole Sample ID Sample Type From (m) To (m) Length (m) Length (Ft) Au -Oz/t Ag-Oz/t Ag ppm Cu ppm Sb ppm Zn ppm

























21-LH-001 21LH-01 S1 Cuttings 0.00 2.44 2.44 8.0 <0.002 <0.100 0 158 59.4 451 21-LH-001 21LH-01 S2 Cuttings 2.44 3.66 1.22 4.0 <0.002 <0.100 0 97.6 43.9 513 21-LH-001 21LH-01 S3 Cuttings 3.66 4.88 1.22 4.0 <0.002 <0.100 0 60.7 34.9 737 21-LH-001 21LH-01 S4 Cuttings 4.88 6.10 1.22 4.0 <0.002 <0.100 0 80.9 55.9 1130 21-LH-001 21LH-01 S5 Cuttings 6.10 7.32 1.22 4.0 <0.002 12.4 385.60 20700 11100 15600 21-LH-001 21LH-01 S6 Cuttings 7.32 7.92 0.61 2.0 <0.002 4.69 145.87 8510 4550 8350 21BHDD001 32751 Whole Core 0.00 0.91 0.91 3.5 <0.002 2.96 92.06 5120 1960 6710 21BHDD001 32752 Whole Core 0.91 2.19 1.28 4.2 <0.002 7.10 220.83 12800 6150 17100 21BHDD001 32753 Whole Core 2.19 3.11 0.91 3.0 <0.002 0.914 28.00 7090 3840 7510 21BHDD001 32754 Whole Core 3.11 3.38 0.27 1.0 <0.002 0.690 21.46 1280 704 6240 21BHDD001 32755 Whole Core 3.38 4.51 1.13 3.7 <0.002 3.22 100.15 7340 4290 12700 21BHDD001 32756 Whole Core 4.51 5.52 1.01 3.3 <0.002 <0.100 0.00 234 126 1930 21BHDD001 32757 Whole Core 5.52 6.34 0.82 2.9 <0.002 <0.100 0.00 71.2 45 1500 21BHDD001 32758 Whole Core 6.34 7.10 0.76 1.7 <0.002 0.564 17.40 1970 1130 6890 21BHDD001 32759 Whole Core 7.10 7.62 0.52 1.5 <0.002 0.334 10.38 701 380 6890 Rock Sample Location Sample Type













































21RH-001 Right Rib Chip 0.00 1.00 1 3.28 0.003 1.13 35.15 73.8 49.8 3480 21RH-002 Left Rib Chip 0.00 1.00 1 3.28 <0.002 7.27 226.12 298 200 8620 21RH-003 Left Rib/Back Chip 0.00 1.00 1 3.28 <0.002 8.21 255.36 15000 8820 14100 21RH-004 Muck pile Muck N/A N/A N/A N/A <0.002 61.2 1903.53 37100 21800 18300 21RH-005 Left Rib Chip 0.00 1.00 1 3.28 <0.002 7.69 239.19 13800 8370 12800

When opening the historically mined upper stopes, a significant amount of historic mineralized muck was discovered. This mineralized material, along with that from the new drill station drift, is being sorted and processed through the flotation facility.







Encouragingly, the ore-sorter is currently segregating one in seven tons of this material as mineralized, indicating that the new material is significantly more mineralized than what has been sorted to date.



Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments, "While we anticipated that mineralization would extend to the South, it is very encouraging that this is confirmed by drifting into it as our drilling program progresses. I am also pleased to see increased ore-sorter recovery due to more intense mineralization in the mined material. I am further gratified that not only does the price of silver remain elevated, boding well for the future prospects, but prices are also rising for both Copper ($4.65/lb) and Antimony, ($3.65/lb) that constitute 20% - 25% of our resultant concentrate."

While some logistics delays have been created by reduction of activity due to Covid-19 constraints, including assay results, in general the Company has fortunately been able to move forward through the care taken by staff.

The Company is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and advises there is an increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risk of failure with any production decision. These risks include, but are not limited to, (i) a drop in price of commodities produced, namely silver, copper, lead and zinc, from the pricing used to make a production decision; (ii) failure of grades of the produced material to fall within the parameters used to make the production decision; (iii) an increase in mining costs due to changes within the mine during development and mining procedures; and (iv) metallurgical recovery changes that cannot be anticipated at the time of production.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA, and an option to acquire an 80% interest on the Brandywine, precious metals rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide property, located in B.C., Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise surrounding exploration and building mines.

