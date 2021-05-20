Koster Dam Project to Have Helicopter Borne Magnetic and LiDAR Survey

Vancouver - May 20, 2021, Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. ("Cariboo Rose") (TSXV:CRB) (OTC:CROOF) advises that the Koster Dam Joint Venture (55% "Cariboo Rose" and 45% Ameriwest Lithium Inc. ("Ameriwest") (CSE: AWLI) have commissioned an airborne geophysical survey on the Koster Dam project located approximately 10 kilometers north of the former producing Blackdome gold silver mine. The survey will be completed in the near term by Axiom Exploration Group based in Saskatoon Saskatchewan. The survey will be conducted using a helicopter and will include high resolution magnetics and high precision LiDAR

The magnetic survey will employ a triaxial array which allows for precise horizontal gradient measurements which have become important because it provides details about the lateral extent of subsurface anomalies located between the survey lines (the vertical gradients). These gradients can assist in identifying geological / structural contacts and near surface targets which may host gold and silver mineralization.

The LiDAR survey will collect elevation and positioning data by rapidly scanning the area with millions of laser point measurements. The resulting product essentially strips vegetation from the image greatly enhancing topographic features which may include important linear mineralizing structures and which can subsequently be followed up on the ground.

The Koster claims, covering 4,535 hectares, are located west of the Fraser River southwest of the Gang Ranch in a semiarid land landscape. Cariboo Rose began exploration on Koster Dam in 2012 and has since discovered several areas where anomalous soil gold or rock rubble occurs in conjunction with Miocene and Eocene bedrock and one area where chalcedonic altered volcanic rock is interpreted to have a hot spring origin.

J.W. (Bill) Morton P.Geo, within the context of the requirements of NI-43-101, is the qualified person who takes full responsibility for this news release.

About Cariboo Rose Resources Limited

Cariboo Rose owns seven mineral projects in British Columbia. These include:

-Lightning Strike; shale hosted gold, located east of 100 Mile House, 100% owned

-Pat; porphyry copper-gold, contiguous with Consolidated Woodjam Copper, 100% owned

-Coquigold; epithermal gold, located north of Westhaven Gold Shovelnose, 100% owned

-Cowtrail; porphyry copper-gold, contiguous with Consolidated Woodjam Copper, 100% owned

-Carruthers Pas; massive sulfide, located southwest of Kemess Mine, 60% option to Vizsla Copper Corp

-Carbonate Hosted Gold, located northwest of Clinton, 60% or 70% option to Black Shield Metals Corp

-Koster Dam, gold, located near Gang Ranch 55% - 45% joint venture with Ameriwest Lithium Inc.

