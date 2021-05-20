TSX Venture Exchange, Tectonic Metals Inc., C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 - Tony Reda, CEO, Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") (TSXV: TECT), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
About Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV: TECT)
Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company engaged, in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the State of Alaska. The company's exploration is focused on discovering and delineating gold resources. Its properties portfolio includes the Tibbs Property; the Seventymile Property; the Maple Leaf property and the Northway Property. For more information visit: https://www.tectonicmetals.com/.
