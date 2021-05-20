Cobalt Blockchain Graduates to the OTCQB Venture Market

Toronto, May 20, 2021 - Cobalt Blockchain Inc. (TSXV: COBC) (OTC Pink: COBCF) (OTCQB: COBCF) ("COBC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today, May 20, 2021, it has graduated from the OTC Pink Sheets, and its shares will now trade on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace ("OTCQB") under the symbol "COBCF".

Peter Copetti, Executive Chairman and CEO of COBC, commented: "I am pleased that COBC will be graduating to the OTCQB Venture Marketplace, as this will increase awareness, visibility and potentially expand the Company's U.S. shareholder base, allowing a broader range of U.S. investors to invest in the Company."

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quote and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/COBCF/overview.

About Cobalt Blockchain Inc.

Cobalt Blockchain Inc. (TSXV: COBC) (OTCQB: COBCF) is a Canadian resource company expanding its exploration and development business to include cobalt assets in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Company believes that it is the first mining and mineral trade company set up specifically to procure cobalt in compliance with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development ("OECD") due diligence framework. COBC has developed and is implementing a blockchain-based reporting platform to provide greater certainty of provenance and further assurance that all minerals procured are ethically-sourced.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

