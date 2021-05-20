Taranis Discussing Thor at 2021 CIMM Conference

Estes Park, May 20, 2021 - Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis") (TSXV:TRO) (OTC:TNREF) is pleased to provide an update on its 100%-owned Thor precious-base metal deposit located near Trout Lake, in northeastern British Columbia.

Taranis has been invited to discuss recent developments pertaining to the Thor Project at the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metals ("CIMM") 2021 virtual conference & AGM (June 8, 2021). The Taranis presentation will focus on some of the specific challenges and opportunities which have arisen as Taranis navigates late-stage exploration of Thor. Taranis has drilled 242 drill holes and has compiled 466 underground channel samples on the project. It has also completed numerous other investigations including geophysical, metallurgical and environmental baseline studies.

Interested individuals who tune-in to the CIMM conference will take away a better understanding of what is really involved in making a mine in British Columbia. Taranis has faced some unique challenges and has come up with what it believes are some unparalleled solutions.

About Taranis Resources Inc.

For additional information on Taranis or its 100%-owned Thor project in British Columbia, visit www.taranisresources.com

Taranis currently has 74,545,257 shares issued and outstanding (85,124,023 shares on a fully-diluted basis).

Taranis Resources Inc.

Per: John J. Gardiner (P. Geol.),

President and CEO

