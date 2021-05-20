Orezone Provides an Update on the Project Debt Package

VANCOUVER, May 20, 2021 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) (the "Company") announces that the Project Debt Package is progressing well and the Company is working to finalize documentation on the Senior Debt Facility, the Convertible Note Facility, the Silver Stream Agreement and the related intercreditor agreement.

As required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company is issuing this press release as part of the application to the TSXV with respect to the Convertible Note Facility.

The 8.5% Convertible Note Facility included in the Project Debt package will be convertible at the option of the lenders at any time at a conversion price of US$1.08 (the "Conversion Price"), representing a 30% premium to the offering price of the bought deal equity offering that closed on January 28, 2021.

The Company expects to call and hold a separate special shareholder meeting to approve the issuance of the Convertible Note Facility to Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. ("RCF VII"). RCF VII and Beedie Investments Ltd. have agreed to subscribe for US$25 million and US$10 million, respectively.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bombor?, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso.

The 2019 feasibility study highlights Bombor? as an attractive shovel-ready gold project with forecasted annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a 13+ year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$730/ounce with an after-tax payback period of 2.5 years at an assumed gold price of US$1,300/ounce. Current Bombor? mineral resources are in excess of 5 million ounces of gold. Orezone is fully funded to bring Bombor? into production with the first gold pour scheduled for Q3-2022.

