Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

22:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 - Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company`s shareholders (the "Meeting"), that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was held virtually on May 20, 2021, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.

A total of 99,517,667 common shares representing 59.63% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the six director nominees as follows:


NOMINEE		 VOTES
FOR		 %
FOR		 VOTES
WITHHELD		 %
WITHHELD
Martin Rowley 99,142,413 99.996 3,920 0.004
Mark Frewin 96,125,163 96.953 3,021,170 3.047
Paul Matysek 96,125,163 96.953 3,021,170 3.047
Jorge Estepa 96,125,165 96.953 3,021,168 3.047
Richard Parkhouse 99,142,358 99.996 3,975 0.004
Jeremy Hangula 96,125,163 96.953 3,021,170 3.047

Shareholders also voted in favour of the other item of business considered at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd. as the Company's auditors. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a "Report of Voting Results" on May 20, 2021, under the Company's filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium development company with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website. Shares outstanding: 166.9m

For additional information please contact:

Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: je@forsysmetals.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0ETPA
CA34660G1046
www.forsysmetals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap