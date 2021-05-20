Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results
TORONTO, May 20, 2021 - Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company`s shareholders (the "Meeting"), that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was held virtually on May 20, 2021, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.
A total of 99,517,667 common shares representing 59.63% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the six director nominees as follows:
|
NOMINEE
|VOTES
FOR
|%
FOR
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|%
WITHHELD
|Martin Rowley
|99,142,413
|99.996
|3,920
|0.004
|Mark Frewin
|96,125,163
|96.953
|3,021,170
|3.047
|Paul Matysek
|96,125,163
|96.953
|3,021,170
|3.047
|Jorge Estepa
|96,125,165
|96.953
|3,021,168
|3.047
|Richard Parkhouse
|99,142,358
|99.996
|3,975
|0.004
|Jeremy Hangula
|96,125,163
|96.953
|3,021,170
|3.047
Shareholders also voted in favour of the other item of business considered at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd. as the Company's auditors. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a "Report of Voting Results" on May 20, 2021, under the Company's filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
About Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium development company with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website. Shares outstanding: 166.9m
For additional information please contact:
Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: je@forsysmetals.com