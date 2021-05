Major Precious Metals Provides Clarification to News Release of April 28, 2021

VANCOUVER, May 20, 2021 - Major Precious Metals Corp. ("Major Precious Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ). At the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), the Company wishes to clarify certain statements in the Company's news release dated April 28, 2021.



In the referenced news release, the Company stated that it had been informed by its advisers that sophisticated techniques including spoofing, layering, wash trading, manipulation through multiple brokerage houses and the use of aggressive algorithms targeting the bid/offer designed to give the appearance of weakness in the Company's shares have been utilized in trading in the Company's securities. As it relates to this particular statement in the April 28, 2021 news release, the Company acknowledges that it has not been provided with any evidence to confirm any of the manipulative techniques described therein. The Company confirms that it did not, prior to issuing the said news release, contact IIROC or the Canadian Securities Exchange or submit a complaint with any regulator with specific concerns about the activity described in the news release.

