GoldMining Announces Voting Results

20.05.2021  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 20, 2021 - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on May 20, 2021 (the "Meeting"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated April 2, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company.

A quorum of 30.74% of the votes attached to the outstanding shares of the Company was present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director on a vote by ballot. The results of such vote were as follows:

Director

Total Votes For

Total Votes

% of Votes For

Amir Adnani

17,560,588

26,039,825

67.44%

Garnet Dawson

25,846,331

26,039,825

99.26%

David Kong

25,830,667

26,039,825

99.20%

Gloria Ballesta

18,387,977

26,039,825

70.61%

Hon. Herb Dhaliwal

25,828,513

26,039,825

99.19%

Mario Bernardo Garnero

25,856,333

26,039,825

99.30%

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and the authorization of the board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldmining-announces-voting-results-301296539.html

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.



Contact
GoldMining Inc., Amir Adnani, Chairman, Alastair Still, CEO, Telephone: (855) 630-1001, Email: info@goldmining.com
Mineninfo

GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DHZ0
CA38149E1016
www.goldmining.com

Neuste Artikel
