Deep Yellow Limited: Added To MSCI Global Market Cap Index

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is pleased to announce it has been added to the MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) Global Market Cap Index.As part of the MSCI semi-annual rebalance, Deep Yellow will be added to the Australia Micro-Cap Index ("Index") effective 27 May 2021.MSCI is a leading global provider of indexes, data, analytical models, regulatory reporting and ESG research. MSCI is focused on providing their clients with deep insights into drivers of risk and performance, broad asset class coverage and innovative ways to bring investment strategies to market. MSCI's clients include 95 of the world's 100 largest money managers, as ranked by P&I.MSCI launched its first global equity index in 1696 and today, the MSCI market cap weighted indexes are among the most respected and widely used benchmarks in the financial industry.To view more information, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7P34K14G





About Deep Yellow Limited:



Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





Source:

Deep Yellow Ltd.





Contact:

John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO T: +61-8-9286-6999 Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au www.deepyellow.com.au