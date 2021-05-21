Arctic Star Exploration Corp. Completes a Successful Spring Exploration Program. Five Kimberlites, Diagras, Lac de Gras

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:ADD) (Frankfurt:82A2) (WKN:A2DFY5) (OTC:ASDZF) Arctic Star is pleased to announce that drill hole DG2021-08 completed at 145m, intersecting kimberlite from 31.0m to 113.6m in the Cedar kimberlite discovery.

This completes our successful spring program discovering 5 kimberlites named Birch, Sequoia, Alder, and Cedar. A 0.5m kimberlite dyke has been confirmed by detailed logging DG2021-03 a hole drilled 125m east of the Birch kimberlite.

Buddy Doyle VP Exploration said, "We at Arctic Star are extremely pleased by the outcome of our Spring exploration program, and thanks and congratulations to the team that carried out the work." The work was entirely done with Yellowknife based consultants managed by Aurora Geosciences Ltd.

The core from each kimberlite has been sent to Yellowknife for detailed geological logging. Dan Gainer, P. Geol a geologist with kimberlite experience, is logging the core. Once the logging is finished the core is split in half by mechanical means and half of the core is sent to the laboratory. Kimberlite from Birch has been sent to CFM laboratories in Kelowna and kimberlite from Sequoia to SRC laboratories in Saskatoon.

A primary review of the kimberlites discovered shows them to be volcanoclastic kimberlites with varying degrees of country rock and kimberlite clasts. Coarse grained olivine and abundant mantle derived indicator minerals.

Summer exploration plans will focus on and around the kimberlites that return interesting diamond results.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release is Buddy Doyle, AUSIMM, a Geologist of over 35 years' experience in diamond exploration, discovery, and evaluation. A Qualified Person under the provisions of National Instrument 43-101.

About Arctic Star

Arctic Star has commenced exploration in Lac de Gras NWT on its Diagras Diamond Project next to the producing Diavik & Ekati diamond mines. The Company also owns 100% of the Timantti Diamond Project including a 243 Ha Exploration Permit and a 193,700 Ha Exploration Reservation near the town of Kuusamo, in Finland. The project is located approximately 550km SW of the operating Grib Diamond Mine in Russia. The Company also controls drill ready diamond exploration properties in Nunavut (Stein).

