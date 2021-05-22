Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Brixton Metals Corporation

Toronto, May 21, 2021 - Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, disposed of 2,000,000 common shares of Brixton Metals Corp. over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 1% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of approximately $0.20 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $400,000.

Mr. Sprott now owns and controls 22,345,167 common shares and 11,125,000 common share purchase warrants representing approximately 11.3% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 16.0% of the outstanding common shares on a partially -diluted basis. Prior to the disposition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 24,345,167 common shares and 11,125,000 common share purchase warrants (representing approximately, 12.3% on a non-diluted basis and approximately 17.0% on a partially diluted basis. The disposition combined with previous new share issuances by Brixton Metals Corp. resulted in an ownership change, on a partially diluted basis, of 8.5% since the last filing of an Early Warning Report.

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Brixton Metals Corp. is located at 409 Granville Street, Suite 551, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

