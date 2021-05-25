Classic Minerals Ltd: Commences Delivery of Gekko Plant to Kat Gap

Perth, Australia - Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is pleased to announce yet another significant milestone with the recently assembled Gekko Gold Processing Plant, now being transported from Classic's industrial yard in Perth to the Kat Gap Gold Project.The 100% complete and commissioned Gekko Plant has a 30 tonne per hour (tph) capacity and is scalable to a Gekko Python size plant with a processing capacity of 250 tph. This custom modular plant engineered around structural elements that are easy to erect on-site and minimise civil and infrastructure costs.JT Metallurgical Services Pty Ltd (JTMS) undertook the testing and commissioning of the plant conducting such important services as generating a process flow diagram, process design criteria, mechanical equipment list, electrical load study and mass/water balance for the plant capable of achieving maximum gold recovery.The Chairman, John Lester said "The Gekko Plant has many features that make it amendable for the Kat Gap Gold mining operations and we believe that taking a modular approach to the plant is more cost efficient.The Classic Minerals team remain on track and continue to deliver on its promise to shareholders to meet key milestones in advancing the planned development of its 100% owned flagship Kat Gap Gold Project which lies 170km south of Southern Cross."To view photographs, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LV0D5116





Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





