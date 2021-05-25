Alligator Energy Ltd: Investor Update Presentation - May 2021

Brisbane, Australia - Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is a uranium focussed project development and exploration group, targeting multi-jurisdictional resource and exploration projects with clear pathways for approval and development.The Company's strategic aims include:- Advance the Samphire Uranium project through resource expansion, evaluation, approvals and pre development into production- Evaluate and target acquisition of further advanced uranium assets in its chosen target regions- Identify and test highly prospective exploration targets in its ARUP, Big Lake and other future uranium exploration regions- Value add to its Ni Co Cu Au Piedmont Project in northern Italy through strategic partnership investment in line with the increasing European focus on energy related mineralsAlligator has formed a strategic relationship with Traxys North America , the U.S. arm of global commodities trading group Traxys. Traxys uranium team will provide uranium marketing services for future uranium production, long term offtake contracting, project development financing and assist in uranium project acquisition opportunities.Combined now with Traxys, Alligator has one of the most experienced uranium Management , Advisory and Board teams on the ASX.To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D420UQ56





About Alligator Energy Ltd:



Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.



Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).





Alligator Energy Ltd.





Contact:

Mr Greg Hall Managing Director and CEO Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au Mr Mike Meintjes Company Secretary Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au