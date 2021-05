Trench Metals to Complete Evaluation of Dataset on Gorilla Lake Uranium Property, Athabasca

Vancouver, May 24th, 2021 - Trench Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:TMC), (OTC:NVTQF), (FWB:33H2) is pleased to announce that the Company is in the process of completing a detailed evaluation of exploration datasets on the Gorilla Lake Uranium Property, which covers 6,949 hectares in the western Athabasca Basin. The intention of this evaluation is to define and prioritize uranium exploration targets and to design the 2021 summer field program. The project was covered by an airborne magnetic survey and a MEGATEM in 2005. Later, the project was tested with a ground EM survey and diamond drilling. At present, the Company is evaluating targets for a uranium deposit type, similar to the Cluff Lake Mine, which lies ~8km south of the Gorilla Lake Property and produced approximately 62.5 million pounds of uranium between 1980 and 2002.

Peter Born P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Trench Metals Corp

Trench Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a focus on uranium. We create value for our shareholders by engaging in promising mineral exploration opportunities. Our main goal is the advancement of various projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Trench Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Trench Metals Corp. has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Gorilla Lake Uranium Project. Gorilla Lake is located in the Cluff Lake area of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Uranium district. The Athabasca District is home to the highest grade of uranium deposits in the world. It accounts for 18% of global uranium production. The Gorilla Lake Project comprises nearly 7000ha in the Northern Mining District of Saskatchewan near the Shea Creek uranium deposit.

For further information, contact the Company at info@trenchmetals.com, or visit the Company's website at www.trenchmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Trench Metals Corp.

Simon Cheng, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to finalization of a work program at the Project, the anticipated timing for the commencement of such a program, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.