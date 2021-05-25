Torex Gold Announces Proposed Changes to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) announces proposed changes to its Board of Directors which, subject to shareholder approval, would take effect at the Company's annual shareholder meeting (the "AGM"). The AGM is taking place virtually on June 29, 2021. The changes are part of a refresh of the Torex Board, which was initiated at the Company's AGM in June 2020 with the appointment of four new Directors.



As previously announced, three of the Company's initial Directors - Andrew Adams, Michael Murphy (co-founder), and Fred Stanford - will be retiring from the Board. David Fennell, also an initial Director with more than a decade of service, has decided to retire and not stand for re-election.

In addition, Robin Bienenstock, who has served as Chair of the Company's Safety and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee since June 2020, has decided not to stand for re-election at the upcoming AGM.

The Board undertook a comprehensive search and recruitment process to ensure the right mix of skillsets to support the future direction of the Company, and has nominated the following individuals as Directors:

Tony Giardini, a Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified Public Accountant, with almost 30 years' experience in financial management and senior roles within the mining industry;





Jennifer Hooper, an expert in health, safety & environment (HSE) and ESG, having spent her career in sustainability-related leadership roles within government, the chemicals and mining industries, and currently the not-for-profit sector;





Jay Kellerman, a lawyer with 35 years of experience, who is a senior partner and Head of the Global Mining Group for Stikeman Elliott LLP; and





Rosie Moore, an exploration geologist with extensive global experience including in Mexico and Latin America; Rosie has been part of several exploration discoveries and advanced from technical and corporate management into board, investment and venture capital roles.



Full biographies for each of the Board nominees are published within the Company's 2021 Proxy Circular, which can be found on the Company's website at www.torexgold.com.

Richard Howes, Lead Independent Director of Torex and the nominee for Chair of the Board, stated:

"It is with the utmost respect that I extend my gratitude to Fred, Michael, Andrew and David for being there with steady hands from the very beginning to build Torex Gold into the successful Company it is today. I know I speak for everyone on behalf of the Company when I say they will be missed. We wish them all the very best as they pursue new adventures and continue to make important contributions to our industry and to society.

"I also want to extend my appreciation to Robin for her insight over the past year and for her contributions toward advancing the Company's strategy on ESG. We wish her continued success.

"Effective governance means bringing new and diverse ideas, perspectives and skillsets to the table to maintain responsible stewardship of the resources we manage and generate maximum value for our shareholders. As such, I am very pleased to welcome four very impressive individuals who will be standing for election at our June AGM. I have every confidence that Tony, Jennifer, Jay and Rosie will assist me and the rest of the Board in continuing the excellent work that our retiring long-term directors started as we look to the future and achieve the potential that exists within Torex Gold."

ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. The Company's principal assets are the El Lim?n Guajes mining complex ("ELG" or the "ELG Mine Complex") comprising the El Lim?n, Guajes and El Lim?n Sur open pits, the El Lim?n Guajes underground mine including zones referred to as Sub-Sill and El Lim?n Deep ("ELD"), and the processing plant and related infrastructure, which commenced commercial production as of April 1, 2016, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project, and for which the Company issued an updated preliminary economic assessment in September 2018. The property remains 75% unexplored.

