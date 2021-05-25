Results of General Meeting
For immediate release
25 May 2021
("Serabi" or the "Company")
Results of General Meeting
Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the General Meeting of the Company held at 10:00 am on 25 May 2021 (the "General Meeting"), Shareholders approved both the ordinary and special resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed in the notice of meeting dated 27 April 2021 (the "Notice of Meeting").
Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.
The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each resolution were as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES
FOR
|%
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC* VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|1. That the Directors are authorised to allot shares, grant rights or convert any security up to a nominal value of ?400,352.70.
|48,820,112
|99.81%
|93,222
|0.19%
|48,913,334
|64.59%
|8,237
|2. That subject to the passing of Resolution 1 the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of ?400,352.70.
|48,820,112
|99.81%
|93,222
|0.19%
|48,913,334
|64.59%
|8,237
* ISC - Issued Share Capital
On 2 March 2021, the Company secured commitments from investors to subscribe for 4,003,527 Warrants at an issue price of ?0.06 (C$0.11) per Warrant raising gross proceeds of ?0.2 million (C$0.4 million), subject among other things to shareholder approval at the General Meeting. Following the approval by Shareholders of the Resolutions, the Company intends to proceed with the issue of the Warrants and expects that the Warrants will be issued on 27 May 2021 in accordance with the terms of the Placing Agreement.
