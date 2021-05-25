Frontline Announces Spring Sampling and Mapping Program Complete at the Crooked Pine Lake Property

Toronto, May 25, 2021 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) (OTC:FLDPF) ("Frontline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a mapping and soil sampling program at its Crooked Pine Lake gold property (the "Property") located 35 km east of Atikokan, Ontario. Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") completed mapping, rock sampling and soil sampling on the Property between May 3 and 11, 2021.

A total of 42 rock-grab samples, 10 B horizon and 73 A horizon (humus) soil samples were collected during the sampling program and have been submitted to Actlabs in Thunder Bay for Au & trace element geochemistry.

The objective of the exploration program was to:

1)Investigate and sample the southwest extension of the X656 Shear Zone where 2020 grab samples reported up to 19.2 g/t Au (see press release dated February 11, 2021) 2)Investigate and sample the southern east-west trending mafic volcanic belt parallel to the Quetico Fault and hosting the Pothole Deformation Zone and numerous gold showings that reported 2020 grab samples up to 7.03 g/t Au (see press release dated February 11, 2021).



Figure 1. Crooked Pine Lake property rock and soil sampling map

Highlights of the EGS mapping and soil sampling program include:

1)Sampled quartz veining with pyrite on a ridge of mostly hematized granite southwest of the X656 shaft. 2)Sampled sheared mafic volcanics and quartz veined granite with 0.5% disseminated pyrite and iron carbonate alteration ~550m southeast of the X656 shaft. 3)Sampled shear zones in the southern mafic volcanic belt at the Pothole Occurrence, South Zone, East of Road Zone and the north shore of Crooked Pine Lake. These shear zones contain quartz veining in excess of 1m, iron carbonate alteration, and variable contents of pyrite, chalcopyrite and arsenopyrite. 4)An orientation soil sampling survey was carried out to test the soil geochemical response in areas of known mineralization, particularly humus but some test B horizon samples were collected in the X656 shaft area. Results will aid in the planning of possible larger soil sampling programs to follow out mineralized trends.

Crooked Pine Gold Project Highlights

The Property is located within the Marmion Subprovince of northwestern Ontario, home to the Agnico Eagle Hammond Reef gold deposit which hosts 4.5M oz. of gold in the Measured and Indicated category. The Hammond Reef gold deposit is located on the Hammond Reef Shear Zone, a northeast trending deformation corridor hosted within the granitoid suite of the Marmion batholith. Of significance within the Marmion batholith are multiple, parallel, northeast-trending gold-bearing shear zones that contain historic gold mines and occurrences (Figure 1). These northeast trending shear zones are considered splays off of the Quetico Fault, a subprovince boundary fault separating the Marmion and Quetico subprovinces. In April 2021 Frontline received the final deliverables from the heli-borne magnetic survey conducted earlier in the year. Preliminary interpretation of the data suggests a more complex fault/shear system within the granitoid suite of the Marmion batholith than previously indicated from government sources. Several additional prominent north to northeast trending shear faults/shear zones are suggested from the magnetic data (see press release dated May 4, 2021).



Figure 2. Regional location of the Crooked Pine Lake Property.

The apparent new gold-bearing structures are hosted within the Marmion Batholith and lies on a northeast structural splay similar to that of the 4.5 million ounce Hammond Reef Deposit owned by Agnico-Eagle (https://www.agnicoeagle.com/English/exploration/exploration-projects/Hammond-Reef/default.aspx.) (Figure 2).

Commentary

"Our field crew set out with boots on the ground to investigate the extension of the X656 Shear Zone, new interpreted structures from the high magnetic survey and follow-up on the success of the fall sampling program. EGS field observations from the boots on the ground program observed key structural, geological and alteration elements that that are conducive to orogenic gold deposition. We look forward to receiving the analytical results from the mapping and soil sampling program and will utilize the results for continued exploration programs targeted at those areas of high merit. The Crooked Pine Lake Project continues to be a high-quality asset of Frontline", said Frontline's President and CEO Walter Henry.

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, Crooked Pine Gold Project (Ontario), Paint Lake Road Gold Project (Ontario) Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), the Route 109 Gold Project, the NE Bachelor Lake Gold Project and the Portage River Gold Project all in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Copperlode Project 60 kms east of the Red Lake and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.





