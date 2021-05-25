Prosper Gold Commences 10,000 Metre Diamond Drill Program at the Golden Sidewalk Project  Red Lake, ON

VANCOUVER, May 25, 2021 - Prosper Gold Corp. ("Prosper Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to announce that the 2021 Phase 1 10,000 metre diamond drilling program has commenced at the Golden Sidewalk Project (the "Project"). Drilling will focus on the newly identified Golden Corridor target area. (for details of the Golden Corridor see the Company's Dec. 1, 2020 news release).



"Drills are turning for the first ever drill program at the Golden Corridor," commented Peter Bernier, CEO. "We are well financed for Phase 1 with $7 million in cash reserves and a planned $2.2 million budget. Our crews have worked hard to get to this point only 9.5 months after acquiring the Project."

Exploration Drill Targeting

Ten drill hole locations are in place with subsequent drilling to be based on initial drilling results. The first drill hole is collared 50 metres "up-ice" of till sample UC-13, which contained 882 pristine gold grains with a concentration by weight of 110.8 g/t gold. A total of 5 holes are shown on the map in this area and will consist of 50 metre and 100 metre step-outs from hole 1. The anomalous till coincides with a high priority target lineament based on geologic and geophysical interpretation data, supported by the recently received IP resistivity results. The resistivity data collected in the 2021 IP survey clearly shows that the originally interpreted lineaments continue eastward and exhibit a strong correlation with the anomalous till samples received by the Company in 2020.

The remaining initial holes will focus in the immediate area of a cluster of highly anomalous pristine gold grain-in-till samples, where a 2nd target lineament will be tested approximately one kilometre to the southwest. The results from the initial drilling of the Golden Corridor will aid in planning of the remaining drill holes comprising the Phase 1, 10,000 metre program. Details will follow as the exploration season progresses.

About the Golden Sidewalk

The Golden Sidewalk is a district-scale gold exploration project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases (see the Company's Aug. 10, Sept. 8, and Sept. 15, 2020 news releases for details) in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The vehicle-accessible project straddles 12 kilometres of the Balmer Assemblage - Narrow Lake Assemblage unconformity, a regional-scale feature that has been the Red Lake exploration guide, but which has seen limited exploration in the project area. The recently identified "Golden Corridor" lies immediately north of the unconformity in the western portion of the property and is characterized as a highly prospective, greater than 5 kilometre trend of coincident favourable magnetic and resistivity lineaments supported by highly anomalous gold-in-till samples covering 3.3 by 0.5 kilometres.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.



