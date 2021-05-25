Tamino Minerals, Inc. Further Engages HTSC to Retain Mining Consultants for the Company

Toronto, May 25, 2021 - Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTC PINK: TINO) ("Tamino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the further engagement of Fortune Nickel &Gold: a wholly-owned subsidiary of Here to Serve Holding Corp (OTC:HTSC) Here to Service Holding Corp has been working closely with Tamino Minerals Inc. as the company restructures itself into a 21st century -Pink Current- Mining Company.

Tamino Minerals will soon be going through a complete rebranding phase and HTSC is there to oversee this transition. The partnership between Tamino Minerals Inc. and Here to Service Holding Corp. is a strategic move which is expected to result in a significant increase in asset value.

Here to Serve Holding corp. was compensated 10 Million Common Shares of Tamino Minerals Inc. for a 1-year contract. HTSC now owns a total of 40M common shares of TINO.

Tamino Minerals Inc.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora.

www.facebook.com/taminominerals

www.twitter.com/taminominerals

www.instragram.com/taminominerals

www.linkedin.com/company/taminominerals

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals Inc.

www.taminomineralsinc.com

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85104