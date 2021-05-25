Sterling Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 - Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) has received a receipt of approval from OTC Markets Group to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, effective May 24, 2021, under the symbol SAGGF. The OTCQB quotation will increase the accessibility of the company to United States-based retail and institutional investors and aligns well with the company's focus on its mineral properties within North America. The company profile can be viewed at the OTC Market website.

Mathew Wilson, CEO of Sterling Metals commented, "We are pleased to meet the criteria to graduate from the Pink market to the OTCQB. There is a strong level of US domiciled interest in the silver exploration investment marketplace and the OTCQB provides an excellent opportunity for us to reach a broad new range of investors. This is especially important as we count down the weeks to the commencement of our maiden drill program."

The OTCQB offers developing Canadian companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their SEDAR reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTC Markets sponsor in connection with the OTC listing.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals (TSXV: SAG) is a mineral exploration company focused on Canadian exploration opportunities. The company is currently exploring for silver and base metals at the Sail Pond project in Northwestern Newfoundland. Sterling has the option to acquire 100% of the 13,500 Ha Project.

