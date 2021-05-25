Ximen Mining Engages Engineering Firm Micon International Ltd for Technical Support on the Kenville Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, May 25, 2021 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Toronto-based Micon International Limited (Micon) for technical services related to the Kenville Mine. Initially, Micon will create a resource estimate for the new decline project to support plans for a 10,000-tonne bulk sample. This new resource estimate is focused on areas of the Kenville Mine not previously reported on in earlier (historic) mineral resource estimates. Initial work by Micon will be an internal estimate to support planning for the bulk sample. Ximen then intends to convert this to a mineral resource estimate for public disclosure following NI 43-101 best practice guidelines once all QA/QC work and site visits are completed.

Ximen is continuing to advance its conceptual fast-track development schedule for the Kenville Bulk Sample. Permitting for the new mine development is progressing well with the application now under technical review by the Mines Review Committee.



Ximen CEO Anderson and Micon's Nigel Fung

The Kenville Mine was British Columbia's first hard rock gold mine, having been discovered in 1887. It was mined intermittently between 1890 and 1954, with recorded production of 65,381 ounces of gold, 27,685 ounces of silver, 23.5 tonnes of lead, 15 tonnes of zinc, 1.6 tonnes of copper and 37 kilograms of cadmium from 181,375 tonnes processed (BC Minfile records). The mine is located 8 km west of Nelson, BC, is accessible by paved road and is connected to the hydro power grid. Existing infrastructure includes mobile underground mining equipment, offices, mechanic shop, core storage and accommodation.



Plan map of Kenville mine showing target areas for new development and drill intercepts.

The Kenville gold deposit consists of multiple gold-silver quartz veins hosted by diorite. Between 2007 and 2012, diamond drilling was conducted that intersected new gold-silver mineralized veins in previously un-tested areas west and south of the historic mine. No mineral resource estimate was ever made for the new zones intersected by drilling west and south of the mine, but a resource estimate was completed in 2009 (now historic) for the mine area based on detailed sampling conducted within the mine (see news release dated April 8, 2019).

Ximen recently contracted Micon to do an updated mineral resource estimate to support its efforts to develop the areas west and south of the mine and an initial bulk sample plan for the Kenville west area.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under a option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

