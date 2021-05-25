Dixie Gold Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Vancouver, May 25, 2021 - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV:DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation") reports that it has released its financial results, along with the corresponding MD&A, for the interim period ended March 31, 2021, copies of which are available on SEDAR under the profile of Dixie Gold Inc. (www.sedar.com).
About Dixie Gold Inc.
Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV:DG) is a publicly-traded exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of high-impact exploration projects in Canada.
The Company has 25,737,188 common shares issued, with no warrants outstanding.
For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
