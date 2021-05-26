Tudor Gold Corp. beginnt mit Diamantbohrprogramm bei der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte
09:40 Uhr | IRW-Press
VANCOUVER, 25. Mai 2021 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: TUC) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Tudor Gold") freut sich, den Beginn des 2021er Explorationsprogramms auf dem Flaggschiff-Projekt Treaty Creek bekannt zu geben, das sich im Herzen des Goldenen Dreiecks im Nordwesten von British Columbia befindet. Die Diamantbohrungen haben auf der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte begonnen, die im Trend zum fünf Kilometer südwestlich gelegenen KSM-Projekt von Seabridge Gold liegt. Die ersten beiden Bohrgeräte sind eingetroffen und haben mit Bohrungen auf dem 30.000 Meter umfassenden, vollständig finanzierten Phase-I-Explorationsprogramm angefangen. Sechs Bohrgeräte sollen zur Abgrenzung und Exploration für diese Lagerstätte eingesetzt werden.
Ken Konkin, P.Geo., Vizepräsident für Exploration und Projektentwicklung bei Tudor Gold, erklärt: Die Teams sind seit mehreren Wochen vor Ort und bereiten unser Explorations-Camp und unser unteres Explorationslager auf den Empfang unserer ersten beiden Bohrteams vor. Diese Saison hatte eine bemerkenswert tiefere Schneedecke als die der Vorjahre. Unsere Crews nutzten die hohe Schneehöhe und die hervorragenden Wetterbedingungen im April und Mai, um schweres Gerät und Bohrmaterial über die Süd-Treaty Gletscherroute zu unserem Standort zu transportieren. Lawinentechniker führten den Ausrüstungskonvoi sicher über den Pass, der mit der Knipple-Gletscher-Eisstraße von Pretium Resources verbunden ist.
Die Priorität unseres diesjährigen Explorationsprogramms besteht darin, die Grenzen der Goldstormlagerstätte zu definieren, da diese derzeit für eine Expansion in alle Richtungen und in die Tiefe offen bleibt. Darüber hinaus werden wir versuchen, einen Großteil der abgeleiteten Ressourcen (Inferred Resources) mit 7,9 Millionen Unzen Goldäquivalent (AuEq) in die Kategorien der gemessenen und angezeigten Ressourcen umzuwandeln, die derzeit 19,41 Millionen Unzen AuEq umfassen. Zusätzlich zu den Bohrungen in Goldstorm (GS) werden wir unsere Bohrungen bei Perfect Storm (PSZ) und anderen Zielen, einschließlich der Eureka-Zone (EZ), fortsetzen.
Ungefähr 90% der geplanten Bohrungen werden bei Goldstorm durchgeführt, während zunächst zwei 300 Meter lange südwestliche Step-Out Bohrlöcher bei Perfect Storm und ein Bohrloch bei Eureka geplant sind. Wir gehen davon aus, dass wir in der nächsten Woche zwei weitere Bohrgeräte im Einsatz haben werden.
Tudor Gold Corp. und unsere verbundenen Dienstleistungsunternehmen haben extreme Maßnahmen ergriffen, um die höchsten professionellen Standards aufrechtzuerhalten, während sie im Rahmen der COVID-19-Gesundheits- und Sicherheitsprotokolle arbeiten. Nur das notwendige Personal darf das Lager und die Bereitstellungsbereiche betreten. Von den Arbeitnehmern, die sich am Projekt- und Bereitstellungsort befinden, wird eine strikte tägliche Überwachung der Körpertemperaturen und des allgemeinen Gesundheitszustands durchgeführt. Wir haben einen zertifizierten Sanitäter im Bereitstellungsbereich, der alle ein- und ausgehenden Tudor-Mitarbeiter und alle Mitarbeiter der Dienstleistungsunternehmen untersucht.
Walter Storm, Präsident und CEO, erklärte: Wir freuen uns alle sehr über den sicheren Start des 2021er Explorationsprogramms dank der harten Arbeit und des Engagements unserer Crews. Ich möchte auch unseren guten Nachbarn entlang unserer südlichen Grenze danken. Wir schätzen das Management und die Mitarbeiter von Pretium Resources sehr für ihre Unterstützung und Erlaubnis, wichtige schwere Geräte und Bohrzubehör von der Zufahrtsstraße zur Brucejack-Mine zu unserem Standort zu transportieren. Letztes Jahr haben wir unsere erfolgreichste Explorationssaison in Treaty Creek abgeschlossen, die die Ergebnisse für unsere erste Schätzung der Mineralressourcen lieferte. Unser Ziel in diesem Jahr ist es, die Bohrungen der Goldstormlagerstätte abzuschließen, um hoffentlich die Mineralressourcenschätzung zu erweitern und abzuschließen. Damit können wir dann mit einer vorläufigen wirtschaftlichen Bewertung (Preliminary Economic Assessment, PEA) für 2022 fortfahren. Außerdem haben wir auf Treaty Creek mehrere hochrangige Bohrziele zu untersuchen, um die Art und den Grad der Goldverteilung innerhalb der Perfect Storm und Eureka Ziele zu ermitteln. "
Qualifizierte Person
Die qualifizierte Person für diese Pressemitteilung im Sinne des National Instrument 43-101 ist der Vizepräsident für Projektentwicklung des Unternehmens, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. Er hat die wissenschaftlichen und technischen Informationen gelesen und genehmigt, die die Grundlage für die Offenlegung in dieser Pressemitteilung bilden.
Über Tudor Gold
Tudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorations- und Projektentwicklungsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im Goldenen Dreieck von British Columbia (Kanada), einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende und in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere große Lagerstätten liegen, die sich einer potenziellen Entwicklung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek-Projekt (an dem TUDOR GOLD zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Pretium Resources Inc. Im April 2021 veröffentlichte Tudor seinen technischen Bericht 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Keena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada vom 1. März 2021 im Sedar-Profil des Unternehmens. Darüber hinaus kontrolliert das Unternehmen 100% des CROWN-Projektes und 100% des Eskay North- Projektes, die sich beide in der Goldenen Dreieck Region befinden.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Tudor Gold Corp.
"Walter Storm"
Walter Storm, Präsident and Chief Executive Officer
Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unter www.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:
Chris Curran, Head of Corporate Development and Communications
Phone: (604) 559 8092
E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com
oder Carsten Ringler
Head of Investor Relations and Communications
Telefon: +49 151 55362000
E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian Securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Companys plan to file a technical report within 45 days of this news release, the plan for the Company to complete the drilling of the Goldstorm Zone and define the limits of the 300 Horizon, the CS-600 and DDS-5 Zones and the plan to drill the Perfect Storm Zone and the Eureka Zone in 2021. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as plans, expects, is expected, budget, scheduled, estimates, forecasts, intends, anticipates, or believes or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results may, could,would, might or will be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Companys will file a technical report within 45 days of this news release, the Company will complete the drilling of the Goldstorm Zone and will define the limits of the 300 Horizon, the CS-600 and DS-5 Zones and the Company will drill the Perfect Storm Zone and the Eureka Zone on the timeline anticipated by management. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include that the Companys will not file a technical report within 45 days of this news release or at all, the Company will not complete the drilling of the Goldstorm Zone and will be unable to define the limits of the 300 Horizon, the CS-600 and DS-5 Zones and the Company will not drill the Perfect Storm Zone and the Eureka Zone on the timeline anticipated by management or at all and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au oder auf der Firmenwebsite!
Ken Konkin, P.Geo., Vizepräsident für Exploration und Projektentwicklung bei Tudor Gold, erklärt: Die Teams sind seit mehreren Wochen vor Ort und bereiten unser Explorations-Camp und unser unteres Explorationslager auf den Empfang unserer ersten beiden Bohrteams vor. Diese Saison hatte eine bemerkenswert tiefere Schneedecke als die der Vorjahre. Unsere Crews nutzten die hohe Schneehöhe und die hervorragenden Wetterbedingungen im April und Mai, um schweres Gerät und Bohrmaterial über die Süd-Treaty Gletscherroute zu unserem Standort zu transportieren. Lawinentechniker führten den Ausrüstungskonvoi sicher über den Pass, der mit der Knipple-Gletscher-Eisstraße von Pretium Resources verbunden ist.
Die Priorität unseres diesjährigen Explorationsprogramms besteht darin, die Grenzen der Goldstormlagerstätte zu definieren, da diese derzeit für eine Expansion in alle Richtungen und in die Tiefe offen bleibt. Darüber hinaus werden wir versuchen, einen Großteil der abgeleiteten Ressourcen (Inferred Resources) mit 7,9 Millionen Unzen Goldäquivalent (AuEq) in die Kategorien der gemessenen und angezeigten Ressourcen umzuwandeln, die derzeit 19,41 Millionen Unzen AuEq umfassen. Zusätzlich zu den Bohrungen in Goldstorm (GS) werden wir unsere Bohrungen bei Perfect Storm (PSZ) und anderen Zielen, einschließlich der Eureka-Zone (EZ), fortsetzen.
Ungefähr 90% der geplanten Bohrungen werden bei Goldstorm durchgeführt, während zunächst zwei 300 Meter lange südwestliche Step-Out Bohrlöcher bei Perfect Storm und ein Bohrloch bei Eureka geplant sind. Wir gehen davon aus, dass wir in der nächsten Woche zwei weitere Bohrgeräte im Einsatz haben werden.
Tudor Gold Corp. und unsere verbundenen Dienstleistungsunternehmen haben extreme Maßnahmen ergriffen, um die höchsten professionellen Standards aufrechtzuerhalten, während sie im Rahmen der COVID-19-Gesundheits- und Sicherheitsprotokolle arbeiten. Nur das notwendige Personal darf das Lager und die Bereitstellungsbereiche betreten. Von den Arbeitnehmern, die sich am Projekt- und Bereitstellungsort befinden, wird eine strikte tägliche Überwachung der Körpertemperaturen und des allgemeinen Gesundheitszustands durchgeführt. Wir haben einen zertifizierten Sanitäter im Bereitstellungsbereich, der alle ein- und ausgehenden Tudor-Mitarbeiter und alle Mitarbeiter der Dienstleistungsunternehmen untersucht.
Walter Storm, Präsident und CEO, erklärte: Wir freuen uns alle sehr über den sicheren Start des 2021er Explorationsprogramms dank der harten Arbeit und des Engagements unserer Crews. Ich möchte auch unseren guten Nachbarn entlang unserer südlichen Grenze danken. Wir schätzen das Management und die Mitarbeiter von Pretium Resources sehr für ihre Unterstützung und Erlaubnis, wichtige schwere Geräte und Bohrzubehör von der Zufahrtsstraße zur Brucejack-Mine zu unserem Standort zu transportieren. Letztes Jahr haben wir unsere erfolgreichste Explorationssaison in Treaty Creek abgeschlossen, die die Ergebnisse für unsere erste Schätzung der Mineralressourcen lieferte. Unser Ziel in diesem Jahr ist es, die Bohrungen der Goldstormlagerstätte abzuschließen, um hoffentlich die Mineralressourcenschätzung zu erweitern und abzuschließen. Damit können wir dann mit einer vorläufigen wirtschaftlichen Bewertung (Preliminary Economic Assessment, PEA) für 2022 fortfahren. Außerdem haben wir auf Treaty Creek mehrere hochrangige Bohrziele zu untersuchen, um die Art und den Grad der Goldverteilung innerhalb der Perfect Storm und Eureka Ziele zu ermitteln. "
Qualifizierte Person
Die qualifizierte Person für diese Pressemitteilung im Sinne des National Instrument 43-101 ist der Vizepräsident für Projektentwicklung des Unternehmens, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. Er hat die wissenschaftlichen und technischen Informationen gelesen und genehmigt, die die Grundlage für die Offenlegung in dieser Pressemitteilung bilden.
Über Tudor Gold
Tudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorations- und Projektentwicklungsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im Goldenen Dreieck von British Columbia (Kanada), einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende und in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere große Lagerstätten liegen, die sich einer potenziellen Entwicklung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek-Projekt (an dem TUDOR GOLD zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Pretium Resources Inc. Im April 2021 veröffentlichte Tudor seinen technischen Bericht 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Keena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada vom 1. März 2021 im Sedar-Profil des Unternehmens. Darüber hinaus kontrolliert das Unternehmen 100% des CROWN-Projektes und 100% des Eskay North- Projektes, die sich beide in der Goldenen Dreieck Region befinden.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Tudor Gold Corp.
"Walter Storm"
Walter Storm, Präsident and Chief Executive Officer
Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unter www.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:
Chris Curran, Head of Corporate Development and Communications
Phone: (604) 559 8092
E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com
oder Carsten Ringler
Head of Investor Relations and Communications
Telefon: +49 151 55362000
E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian Securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Companys plan to file a technical report within 45 days of this news release, the plan for the Company to complete the drilling of the Goldstorm Zone and define the limits of the 300 Horizon, the CS-600 and DDS-5 Zones and the plan to drill the Perfect Storm Zone and the Eureka Zone in 2021. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as plans, expects, is expected, budget, scheduled, estimates, forecasts, intends, anticipates, or believes or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results may, could,would, might or will be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Companys will file a technical report within 45 days of this news release, the Company will complete the drilling of the Goldstorm Zone and will define the limits of the 300 Horizon, the CS-600 and DS-5 Zones and the Company will drill the Perfect Storm Zone and the Eureka Zone on the timeline anticipated by management. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include that the Companys will not file a technical report within 45 days of this news release or at all, the Company will not complete the drilling of the Goldstorm Zone and will be unable to define the limits of the 300 Horizon, the CS-600 and DS-5 Zones and the Company will not drill the Perfect Storm Zone and the Eureka Zone on the timeline anticipated by management or at all and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au oder auf der Firmenwebsite!