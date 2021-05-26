Kingfisher Strengthens Advisory Board with the Addition of Charlie Greig

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2021 - Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlie Greig to the Company's Technical Advisory Board, effective immediately. Mr. Greig has joined the team with the objective of providing technical guidance on Kingfisher's 100% owned district-scale projects in British Columbia. Kingfisher's Technical Advisory Board now consists of Greg Liller, Jim Miller-Tait, Zach Flood, Francis MacDonald and Charlie Greig.

Kingfisher CEO Dustin Perry stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Charlie to our technical team. He has a long-standing track record for exploration success within British Columbia and adds another strong vote of confidence for the highly prospective projects that Kingfisher is exploring."

Charlie Greig, VP-Exploration for recently acquired GT Gold stated, "I'm very pleased to join Kingfisher in an advisory role. I was an early investor with Dustin and Dave, having recognized their drive and determination, and have been further encouraged with the addition of Gayle Febbo to their team. With all that energy, an exciting property portfolio with excellent drill targets, and with a recently completed financing, I look forward to what the field season brings."

About Mr. Greig

Charlie Greig is a geologist with forty years of geological experience, mainly in the exploration industry. He has worked on exploration projects, mainly as a mapper, ranging from grassroots to development. Charlie has mapped, or worked on, several projects which have subsequently been taken to production, including La India in Mexico (Grayd-Agnico Eagle), Wolverine in Yukon (Atna-Westmin, Yukon Zinc), Alamo Dorado in Mexico (Corner Bay-Pan American Silver), Bisha (Nevsun) and Emba Derho (Sunridge Gold) in Eritrea, and Brucejack (Pretivm) in B.C. He has also worked on a number of other advanced exploration projects including Asmara (Adi Nefas, and Debarwa, for Sunridge Gold), Red Mountain (Lac Minerals, Seabridge, IDM, Ascot), Casino (Western Copper and Gold), Silbak Premier-Big Missouri (Westmin, Ascot Resources), and the recently discovered Saddle North porphyry Cu-Au and Saddle South epithermal Au-Ag zones for GT Gold, for which he was awarded the 2020 H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award, by AME (the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia) for significant contributions to enhancing the mineral resources of BC and the Yukon Territory.

Kingfisher also announces the grant of 360,000 stock options exercisable for a period of five years at a price of C$0.55 per share to various consultants, which is part of Kingfisher's strategy to attract and retain talent. The options will be subject to deferred vesting over one year.