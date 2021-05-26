Nickel Creek Platinum Announces COVID-19 Precautionary Measures for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") announced today that in light of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, Nickel Creek is strongly encouraging its shareholders and others not to attend Nickel Creek's annual general meeting ("AGM") in person, which is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 (the "Meeting").

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Company's Management Information Circular, and to listen to the Meeting by way of a live conference call, the details of which are described below. Shareholders of the Company are invited to submit questions in advance of the meeting by email at info@nickelcp.com. Instructions on voting via proxy can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular and the proxy or voting instruction form sent to all shareholders and available on Nickel Creek's website at www.nickelcreekplatinum.com and under Nickel Creek's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Nickel Creek's AGM of Shareholders - Conference Call on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)

Callers should dial-in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join Nickel Creek's call and provide the operator with the conference code. The dial-in details are as follows:

North American Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-833-963-1773

International Dial-In Number: 1-602-563-8742

Conference ID: 2698965

The Meeting is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time).

