Kuya Silver Announces $8 Million Private Placement Equity Financing

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2021 - Kuya Silver Corp. (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters") pursuant to which the Underwriters shall purchase 4,211,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $1.90 per Unit, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $8 million (the "Offering"). The Company has also granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units of the Offering on the same terms exercisable at any time up to the closing of the Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.60 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 16, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approval, including that of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The net proceeds of the Offering shall be used for development activities at the Bethania project and for general working capital purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya is a Canadian-based silver-focused mining company that owns the Bethania Project, which includes the Bethania mine, located in Central Peru. The Bethania mine was in production until 2016, toll-milling its ore at various other concentrate plants in the region, the Company's plan is to implement an expansion and construct a concentrate plant at site before restarting operations. The Bethania mine produced silver-lead and zinc concentrates from the run of mine material, until being placed on care and maintenance due to market conditions and lack of working capital.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

