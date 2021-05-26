Klondike Gold Begins Phase 2 Drilling at Lone Star Zone

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2021 - Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTC PINK:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report Phase 2 diamond drilling has begun at the Lone Star Zone Target area, part of a three phase drill program on the Company's wholly owned 586 square kilometer Klondike District Property near Dawson City, Yukon Territory. Also, the Company has received an early small gold royalty payment from Dulac Mining as the first gold 'clean up' of 2021.

SUMMARY

Phase 2 drilling begins at Lone Star Zone, maiden resource in focus.

Visible gold is identified in the second 2021 drill hole testing the Phase 2 'Lone Star East' target area.

Visible gold also is identified in two of three archived legacy drill cores from 2006, during re-logs. These are within the Phase 2 'Lone Star Deep' drill target area.

Phase 1 drilling at Virgin and Lindow Targets complete (see details below).

Dulac Mining has begun placer mining operations on the Company's Upper Eldorado Creek placer property. Klondike Gold has received the first royalty (10%) payment of 2021 comprised 0.5 ounces flake gold from a total 4.5 ounces gold recovered during start-up equipment testing.

Peter Tallman, Klondike Gold's CEO stated, "Visible gold in the second 2021 hole at Lone Star Zone is an excellent boost to the start of the season, as is identifying visible gold in two pertinent historic holes by previous management. The 'behind the scenes' work by our team collecting and modelling structural, geochemical and geologic data is responsible for the Company's confidence in the Lone Star East and Lone Star Deep targets. It is a great start to a breakout season. Credit to the team as a steady and methodical exploration approach over this historic district begins to pay dividends."

PHASE 2 LONE STAR ZONE TARGETS

Phase 2 drilling begins with the focus on outlining a maiden resource within the 3,000+ meter length of Lone Star Zone. The Lone Star Zone footprint from 50-meter spaced drilling is currently 950 meters by 200 meters size (see Figure 1). The majority of 2021 drill meterage will be expended testing for expansions of Lone Star Zone mineralization in two informally named target areas: Lone Star Deep and Lone Star East. The Lone Star Deep target comprises a 600 meter by 200 meter panel the Company is simultaneously testing for near surface, across-strike mineralization as well as for down-dip continuation of the Lone Star Zone to 250 meters below surface. Recent examination of legacy 2006 holes within the Lone Star Deep target encouragingly identified visible gold near surface in two of the three holes (see Figure 1 for 2006 hole location).

The Lone Star East target is a 250 meter by 200 meter panel that tests for eastern continuation of Lone Star Zone gold mineralization. Drilling in 2021 has begun here and visible gold is noted in the second drill hole of the Phase 2 program, LS21-399, at 42.2 meters downhole within an interval typical of Lone Star Zone gold mineralization.

Figure 1: Lone Star Zone Target Areas

PHASE 1 VIRGIN AND LINDOW TARGETS UPDATE

Phase 1 drilling is complete with a total of 356 meters of core drilled in five holes; three at Virgin Mine and two at Lindow targets. Drill operations were difficult in steep terrain and core recoveries were poor and blocky, resulting in short holes. Logging and sampling of these holes is in progress. At least one of the Virgin target holes intersected alluvial white channel gravel perched on a side-hill bench above bedrock; not of economic interest to the Company, but a reminder of the link between gold rush era placer gold and modern exploration.

DULAC MINING ON UPPER ELDORADO CREEK PLACER

Dulac Mining has resumed placer mining operations on the Company's Upper Eldorado Creek placer property and has completed the first gold 'clean up' of 2021. Klondike Gold has received 0.5 ounces of gold flakes from a total of 4.5 ounces gold recovered from material processed during start-up equipment testing as first royalty (10%) payment of 2021. In 2020 Dulac Mining recovered 500 ounces placer gold (as fines, coarse flakes, and nuggets) with the Company receiving 50 ounces placer gold in royalty payment.

Figure 2: Location of Planned 2021 Drilling Targets (red stars) including Phase 1: Virgin/Lindow Target, Phase 2: Lone Star Zone and Phase 3: Stander Zone.

QUALIFIED PERSONS REVIEW

The technical and scientific information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Perry, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of Klondike Gold Corp. and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy. Detailed technical information, specifications, analytical information and procedures can be found on the Company's website.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Klondike Gold continues to take proactive measures to protect the health and safety of our local host community, our contractors and our employees from COVID 19 and exploration activities in 2021 will have additional safety measures in place, following and exceeding all the recommendations made by the Yukon's Chief Medical Officer. Additionally, the Company has received Yukon government approval for our 2021 Alternate Isolation Plan ("AIP") which mandates protocols and stringent isolation safety measures permitting essential personnel to transit to/from Yukon. As of May 25, people who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon entry to Yukon provided their vaccination status can be confirmed. Klondike Gold employees and contractors will reach 92% fully vaccinated in the coming days with objective of 100% as soon as practicable.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold Corp. is a Vancouver based gold exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Klondike District Gold Project located at Dawson City, Yukon Territory, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Klondike District Gold Project targets gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along the 55-kilometer length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. To date, multi-kilometer gold mineralization has been identified at both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, among other targets. The Company is focused on exploration and development of its 586 square kilometer property accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, YT within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

