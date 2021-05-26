Trevali Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2021 - Trevali Mining Corp. ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) announces the appointment of David Schummer as Chief Operating Officer effective August 30th, 2021.

Dave is a proven executive leader of large-scale mining companies with three decades of mining experience working in the U.S., Canada, Peru, Indonesia, West Africa, and the Middle East, where he has held operational roles with increasing levels of responsibility throughout his career. Dave has held the role of Senior Vice President at Ma'aden Gold and Base Metals, Chief Operating Officer at Newgold and spent 22 years with Newmont Mining Corporation. While at Newmont, Dave progressively moved into more senior roles, ultimately becoming the Senior Vice President, Africa. Prior to his time in Africa, Dave was Newmont's Vice President of North American Operations, where he led a group of eight operating mines, including both open pit and underground operations, which collectively produced approximately two million ounces of gold annually. Dave holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in finance from Regis University in the United States.

Ricus Grimbeek, President & CEO of Trevali stated, "Dave's extensive global experience both as a corporate executive and a mine operator, with a focus on asset optimization and strong cost performance, will be a great asset to Trevali. His deep knowledge of mining processes and technology with decades of hands-on global mining experience and a progressive approach to mining placing a high priority on safety, sustainability and responsibility, is an excellent addition to the Trevali team. I am confident that Dave is the right Chief Operating Officer to focus on operational optimization to grow production and enhance value for all our stakeholders."

ABOUT TREVALI

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from base-metals mining at its four operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada, and the past-producing Ruttan Mine in northern Manitoba, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44%- interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corp.