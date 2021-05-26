NSJ Gold Corp. (NSJ) Completes Drill Program at the Golden Hills Project, Arizona, USA

Vancouver, May 26, 2021 - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) ("NSJ" or the "Company") announces the completion of its drill program at its Golden Hills Project. In total, 16 holes were completed totaling 4,145 feet (1,263 meters). These holes ranged in depth from 20 feet to 400 feet (6 to 122 meters) depending on the target. One of these targets is the main high grade gold zone, which has proven to be at least 290 feet (88 meters) long and is part of an 1,870 foot (570 meter) long IP anomaly. Three other IP anomalies were tested, with their lengths totalling approximately 5,330 feet (1,625 meters). All holes reached their intended depths.

All 828 samples from the drill program are currently at ALS labs for geochemical analysis. Before analysis, all samples were securely stored and always in the property of a site geologist or field technician. All drill holes will be analyzed with a standard, blank, and blind duplicate in their assay runs. Gold, silver, copper, and iron concentration analysis will be performed on all samples. The results of these assays will be reported as soon as they are completed, certified, and plotted. The analysis is expected to take somewhere between 3 to 6 weeks.

Qualified Person

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Kern is not independent of the Company as he is Vice President of Exploration of NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ also announces that it has issued 100,000 common shares in its capital at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to a Director and Officer in settlement of $20,000 in debt. The shares are subject to a statutory 4-month hold and are so legended.

About NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Hills Project (the "Property") in Arizona, USA, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty. The property is located 100 miles west of the Kay mine (owned by Arizona Metals Corp.) and 80 miles south of the Moss Mine (owned by Northern Vertex Mining Corp.). The Property consists of 7 patented claims and 114 unpatented mining claims covering a total of 2,370 acres (9.6 km2). NSJ's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining.

WWW.NSJGOLD.COM

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85261