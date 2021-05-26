Tombill Appoints New Exploration Manager and Issues Options

Vancouver, May 26, 2021 - Tombill Mines Ltd. (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company" or "Tombill"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Elizabeth Vida as its new Exploration Manager. Ms. Vida will spearhead Tombill's extensive exploration program at its 100% controlled, royalty-free flagship and patented Tombill Main Group property within the Geraldton Gold Camp.

Ms. Vida has worked in Canada as well as internationally in Africa, and Central and South America for over 30 years, managing grassroots to brown fields mineral exploration projects. As an Exploration Manager with Midlands Minerals, she planned and managed 24 Gold projects in West and East Africa. She managed the initial definition drilling with Carlisle Goldfields on their MacLellan Mine Site, which was sold to Alamos Gold. Ms. Vida has also conducted property assessments on various worldwide gold projects, and has held a director positions with Midenka Resources Ltd and Midlands Minerals (GH) Ltd.

Ms. Vida holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geology from the University of Toronto, is a professional geoscientist registered in Ontario, and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Ms. Vida remarked "I am very happy to be joining the team. This is an exciting time for Tombill, which I believe has great potential to be realised."

Adam Horne, CEO - commented "We are delighted to have Elizabeth onboard. Her experience working in challenging environments and her geological knowledge of the region will prove invaluable."

The Company also announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 375,000 stock options (the "Options") to participants of the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan"). The Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18 per share, vest over a period of 12 months following the grant date and have a 2-year maturity.

As of the date hereof, a total of 9,685,803 options have been issued and remain outstanding under the Plan with 5,690,489 options remaining for issuance thereunder.

About Tombill

Tombill owns various royalty-free mineral exploration and past-producing gold properties in the Geraldton and Beardmore Camp, Ontario. The Company's business is mineral exploration, primarily gold. It has 74 claims: 60 are owned and patented, five leased, and nine where it owns the mineral rights. Of these, the Tombill Main Group property comprises 58 claims: 54 owned patents, and four owned mineral rights. The Tombill Main Group claims were originally staked in the first Geraldton Gold Rush in the 1930's by Tom Johnson and his brother Bill.

