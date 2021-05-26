Tarku Resources Ltd. Commences Trading on the Frankfurt and OTC Exchanges in the United States

MONTREAL, May 26, 2021 - Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the "Company" or "Tarku") announces that its common shares have commenced trading in Europe on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FRA") under the symbol "7TK" and on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "TRKUF".

The OTCQB is a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York providing access to the significant US investor base. Tarku's OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/trkuf/overview.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's third largest exchange. There are over 3,000 International companies listed on the Frankfurt Exchange and the investors trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represent 35% of the world's investment capital. Tarku's FRA information can be found on: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/tarku-resources-ltd.

Julien Davy, President and CEO of Tarku, stated: "Both the listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Europe and on the OTCQB in the US provides us with an excellent opportunity to expand our investor base beyond Canada and potentially increase liquidity. We are now able to offer our current and future international US and European investors easier access, trading, and disclosure in a strong precious metals market".

With the commencement of trading on the OTCQB, Tarku will now be available for trading on three marketplaces around the world including the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange ("TSX.V").

Clarification on the Silver Strike Transaction

Following TSXV recommendations, the Company wishes to clarify the information provided in its press release dated May 6th, 2021 regarding the Silver Strike Transaction. The first paragraph of the Update on the Silver strike Transaction should be read as follows:

On October 12, 2020, Tarku signed the final option agreement with arm's length parties (the "Vendors") under which Tarku can earn up to 75% interest over 3 years in 1,250 hectares of unpatented mineral claims (the "Unpatented Claims Agreement") in the Tombstone mining District, Arizona. Pursuant to the agreement, to earn the 75% interest in the Property, the Company shall issue 3,000,000 common shares (issued), pay US$ 175,000 yearly for three (3) years (of which a minimum of US$50,000 will be a cash payment and US$125,000 will be paid either in shares or in cash at the Company's discretion), and incur up to US$3 million in project expenditures to earn the interest.

The remain of the section remain unchanged.

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: TKU - FRA: 7TK - OTCBQ: TRKUF)

Tarku is an exploration company focused on new discoveries in favourable mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Arizona. In Quebec, Tarku owns 100% of the "Three A's" exploration projects, (Apollo, Admiral and Atlas Projects), in the Matagami Greenstone belt, which has been interpreted by management as the eastern extension of the Detour Belt, and which has seen recent exploration successes by Midland Exploration Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Metals Inc. In Arizona, in the Tombstone district, Tarku owns the option to acquire 75% on 20km2 in the Silver Strike Project.

