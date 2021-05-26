Menü Artikel
Phase I Exploration Programme Completed at Kettle Valley Gold Project; Land Position Expanded

17:01 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2021 - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corp. ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that the Company has completed the first phase of exploration of the Kettle Valley epithermal gold/silver occurrence. The exploration objective was to identify the bedrock sources of an extensive boulder train of angular mineralized (>.25 ppm to 2.34 ppm Au) quartz-carbonate material.

Goldcliff excavated nine trenches spanning 600 metres in an NNW-SSE direction. Overburden cover proved to be deeper than anticipated and, in many areas, bedrock was covered by highly cemented glacial till. Sufficient outcrop was, however, exposed in most trenches for sampling.

Near the southern end of the trenching abundant quartz-carbonate talus was traced up-slope (westerly) resulting in the discovery of a bedrock source on a cliff face. This discovery, the Cliff Zone, prompted a prospecting and sampling traverse following outcrop ledges and the base of cliff faces up hill and westerly of all the trenches. The traverse successfully traced a quartz-carbonate zone for 700 metres in an NNW-SSE strike direction. The quartz-carbonate Cliff Zone displays silicification, brecciation, multiple phases of quartz-carbonate veining, and quartz stockwork veining. Banded vein textures, bladed calcite and amethyst were also observed with the latter quite common in the southern part of the zone. These characteristics are consistent with low sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag deposits. Clay alteration seen in trenches downhill and <100 m east of the Cliff Zone may be the result of structural and hydrothermal activity.

Trench sampling comprised 53 rock and 10 glacial till samples. The prospecting traverse yielded 48 rock and 47 soil samples. Samples were shipped in secure sample bags by courier to MSA Labs in Langley, BC for 51 element ICP-MS analysis. In addition to MSA Lab's QA/QC protocols, Goldcliff's QA/QC program included insertion of standards and blanks into the sample stream.

Subsequent to completion of this first phase of exploration, Goldcliff has acquired by staking an additional 336 hectares of mineral tenures.

Warner Gruenwald, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

Goldcliff Resource Corp.

Per: "George W. Sanders"

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release



Mineninfo

Goldcliff Resource Corp.

Goldcliff Resource Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2AQR1
CA38076H2000
www.goldcliff.com
Minenprofile
