Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces the Results of Its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 - Mandalay Resources Corp. ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today virtually. All the resolutions presented at the Meeting were approved by the shareholders, with the votes cast by proxy representing 88.04% of the total shares outstanding as of the record date.



Dominic Duffy, President and CEO of Mandalay commented, "On behalf of Mandalay's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Peter Jones, for his time, contributions, insights and dedication during his over 10-year tenure. The Company greatly appreciates his valuable guidance and advice. I would also like to welcome Julie Galloway to the Board. Ms. Galloway will serve on the Compensation, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and Safety, Health and Environment Committee. Ms. Galloway will bring valuable experience and insights to the Board and I look forward to working with her."

Election of Directors

The number of directors was fixed at seven members and each of the seven nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 16, 2021, were re-elected to the Company's Board of Directors. Abraham Jonker remains the lead independent director and Bradford Mills continues as Chair. Results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below.

Resolution Votes Cast by Proxy For % For Votes Cast by Proxy Withheld % Withheld Bradford A. Mills 76,758,269 97.66 1,839,668 2.34 Abraham Jonker 77,425,529 98.51 1,172,408 1.49 Amy Freedman 76,749,870 97.65 1,848,067 2.35 Dominic Duffy 76,758,319 97.66 1,839,618 2.34 Julie Galloway 77,438,373 98.53 1,159,564 1.47 Robert Doyle 77,393,729 98.47 1,204,208 1.53 Terrell Ackerman 76,711,479 97.60 1,886,458 2.40

Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of the Shareholders, or until their successor is otherwise appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. Results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below.

Resolution Votes Cast by Proxy For % For Votes Cast by Proxy Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditors 80,329,329 99.98 10,699 0.01

