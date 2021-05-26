Aquila Resources Announces Election of Directors

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) ("Aquila" or the "Company") announces that the six nominees listed in the management information circular for its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today were elected as directors of Aquila. 129,198,908 shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 38.1% of Aquila's issued and outstanding common shares. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Barry Hildred 96,050,617 99.507% 476,248 0.493% Edward J. Munden 53,038,526 54.947% 43,488,339 45.053% Andrew W. Dunn 96,148,385 99.608% 378,480 0.392% Paul Johnson 96,158,585 99.618% 368,280 0.382% Ian Pritchard 96,143,385 99.603% 383,480 0.397% Pamela Saxton 96,173,385 99.634% 353,480 0.366%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT AQUILA

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) is a development?stage company focused on high grade polymetallic projects in the Upper Midwest, USA. Aquila's experienced management team is currently advancing pre-construction activities for its flagship 100%?owned gold and zinc?rich Back Forty Project in Michigan.

The Back Forty Project is a volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit with open pit and underground potential located along the mineral?rich Penokean Volcanic Belt in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Back Forty contains approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold and 1.2 billion pounds of zinc in the Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource classifications, with additional exploration upside. An optimized Feasibility Study for the Project is underway.

Aquila has two other exploration projects: Reef Gold Project located in Marathon County, Wisconsin and the Bend Project located in Taylor County, Wisconsin. Reef is a gold-copper property and Bend is a volcanogenic massive sulfide occurrence containing copper and gold.

Additional disclosure of Aquila's financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.aquilaresources.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Aquila to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: risks with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic; and other related risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in Aquila's filings on its website at www.aquilaresources.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aquila undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents Aquila's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Furthermore, mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Contact

Guy Le Bel, President & CEO

Tel: 450.582.6789

glebel@aquilaresources.com

David Carew, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Tel: 647.943.5677

dcarew@aquilaresources.com