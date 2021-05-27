Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2021 - Imperial Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:III) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 1, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").
Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on May 26, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia are:
Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
J. Brian Kynoch
80,544,526
99.98
12,113
0.02
Pierre Lebel
76,982,936
95.56
3,573,703
4.44
Larry G. Moeller
80,483,193
99.91
73,446
0.09
Theodore W. Muraro
80,459,671
99.88
96,968
0.12
Janine North
80,553,036
100.00
3,603
0.00
James P. Veitch
80,491,478
99.92
65,161
0.08
Edward A. Yurkowski
80,380,307
99.78
176,332
0.22
A total of 81,380,882 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 63.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on sedar.com.
About Imperial
Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.
Company Contacts
Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959 Darb Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.488.2658
