Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

00:21 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2021 - Imperial Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:III) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 1, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on May 26, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia are:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld %
J. Brian Kynoch 80,544,526 99.98 12,113 0.02
Pierre Lebel 76,982,936 95.56 3,573,703 4.44
Larry G. Moeller 80,483,193 99.91 73,446 0.09
Theodore W. Muraro 80,459,671 99.88 96,968 0.12
Janine North 80,553,036 100.00 3,603 0.00
James P. Veitch 80,491,478 99.92 65,161 0.08
Edward A. Yurkowski 80,380,307 99.78 176,332 0.22

A total of 81,380,882 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 63.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on sedar.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959
Darb Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.488.2658



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Imperial Metals Corp.

Imperial Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
621912
CA4528921022
www.imperialmetals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap